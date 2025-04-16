Cymulate’s next-level AI automation for threat exposure validation available in SA

Luke Cifarelli, country manager, South Africa, Cymulate.

Cymulate, which positions itself as the leader in threat exposure validation, has announced the next evolution of the company’s flagship security validation platform. As a pioneer and market leader for breach and attack simulation (BAS) and automated red teaming, Cymulate continues to innovate with automation and artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver the most advanced and easiest to use threat exposure validation on the market. At a time when attackers are deploying more advanced tactics than ever, the Cymulate Exposure Validation Platform leverages the power of AI to give every blue and red teamer the automation and accessibility to validate and remediate threat exposure and optimise security.

Exposure validation helps companies to go further than traditional BAS and automated penetration testing solutions. “By embracing the continuous threat exposure management (CTEM) strategy, security teams can validate their exposure according to their defined threat scope, prioritise contextually according to their specific security strategy and mobilise while continuously and automatically remediating gaps,” says Luke Cifarelli, Cymulate Country Manager, South Africa.

“Security leaders recognise that they need to rapidly address the most exploitable threats in a continuous fashion. Cymulate is bringing first-to-market innovation and automation in our Exposure Validation Platform so security teams can fix their biggest gaps and improve defensive posture before it’s too late,” says Avihai Ben-Yossef, Co-founder and CTO, Cymulate. “We’ve made technologies like attack simulation and automated red teaming easy to implement with actionable findings. Customers are seeing results that reduce noise, clarify decision-making and increase the ROI of cyber defence investments.”

The Cymulate Exposure Validation Platform allows security teams to validate their controls alongside potential threats and response tactics, determining which threats are most risky and generating a remediation strategy that prioritises those exposures first and automates control optimisation. Innovative new features, include:

An AI-powered agent that guides blue teamers and red teamers to create the most impactful validation for their focus – from best practices to industry-specific threats to detailed attack chains from the latest threat intel.

Streamlined attack simulations that create easier assessments across the MITRE ATT&CK kill chain for all environments, including the most comprehensive library of cloud and Kubernetes attack scenarios.

A new attack scenario workbench designed to create comprehensive validation assessments from a library of more than 1 million attack actions or custom scenarios.

Modular and dynamic assessments that help test for new threats.

A key aspect of the Cymulate Exposure Validation Platform is an elevation in the outcome that allows actionable and vendor-specific remediation. Security teams can use their existing stack to manually add optimisation rules. Cymulate then automatically pushes these rules to the security controls and automates the entire remediation process.