DAC Systems celebrates 30 years of innovation, growth, global expansion.

DAC Systems, which positions itself as a leading provider of Microsoft technology and business solutions, proudly marks its 30th anniversary, celebrating three decades of innovation, resilience and strategic global expansion.

Founded in 1995, DAC Systems emerged from a desire to challenge corporate bureaucracy and deliver technology solutions in a more agile and efficient way.

“I was tired of corporate bureaucracy getting in the way of delivery. We knew we could do it leaner, meaner and more effectively with a smaller, focused team. That belief has shaped DAC Systems into what it is today,” said Gary Carter, Chairman and Founder of DAC Systems.

Legacy of growth and transformation

Four pivotal milestones define DAC Systems’ journey:

Breaking bureaucratic barriers: Founded with the mission to deliver high-quality technology solutions without the red tape that often stifles progress.

Sense of community: From the outset, DAC Systems has maintained a strong commitment to social responsibility, with 10% of the company owned by the Nkomazi orphanage in Shongwe, reflecting DAC's enduring belief in giving back to the community.

Diversification and expansion: Transitioning from a single-client focus to a full-stack Microsoft solutions provider, DAC Systems strategically broadened its service offerings.

From consulting to solutions: Evolving from a consulting firm to a full-service solutions provider, DAC now delivers end-to-end business applications, including Dynamics 365 Finance & Operations, Business Central, Customer Engagement, Azure and Microsoft 365.

“Expanding our technical capabilities to offer Microsoft’s full technology stack was a defining moment. From a small, targeted consulting team to a multi-disciplinary business and technology solutions provider – it’s been an incredible journey,” said Chris Willemse, CEO of DAC Systems.

Going global: The next chapter

As DAC Systems celebrates this milestone, the company is expanding its footprint beyond South Africa into Europe.

“We saw an opportunity to take our specialist business solution delivery capability into external markets while leveraging South Africa’s cost advantages for international clients,” said Willemse.

Four strategic factors drive this global expansion:

Supporting client growth: DAC continues to support clients as they expand into international markets through existing partnerships.

Access to larger markets: Europe presents a higher volume of opportunities, offering attractive growth potential.

Cost-effective service delivery: South African teams deliver high-quality specialist services at competitive rates, enabling international clients to benefit from cost efficiencies without compromising expertise.

Time zone alignment: Europe's alignment with South African business hours ensures seamless remote service delivery and supports regional presence and enablement.

“We’re not expanding for the sake of it. We’re growing strategically, following our clients as they expand and ensuring we’re there to support them wherever they go,” said Willemse.

Innovation and the future of technology

Looking ahead, DAC Systems is focused on emerging technologies, including AI, cloud computing and cyber security, to enhance its offerings.

“AI is going to fundamentally change the way businesses operate. We’re only scratching the surface of what it can do for enterprise resource planning, decision-making and customer service.”

With increasing demand for security solutions, DAC is also expanding its capabilities in data protection, fraud prevention and cloud security – critical areas as businesses transition to fully digital operations.

Gratitude and vision for the future

As DAC Systems marks this significant milestone, it extends heartfelt gratitude to its clients, employees and partners who have been integral to its journey.

“Our success is built on the dedication of our people and the trust of our clients and partners. We’ve come a long way, and the next 30 years promise to be even more exciting. Here’s to growing, innovating and expanding together,” said Willemse.