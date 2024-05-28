DAC Systems helps companies unlock full capabilities of Microsoft Teams

Kirk Schafer, Chief Resourcing Officer at DAC Systems.

DAC Systems, a leading provider of integrated business solutions, says it works closely with its customers to harness the full potential of the Microsoft Teams platform, allowing individual teams to self-organise and collaborate across business scenarios.

With more than 300 million users at the end of 2023 and 91% of Fortune 100 companies adopting it, Microsoft Teams is one of the most widely used meeting applications in the world. Beyond providing meeting and call features, Microsoft Teams is also deeply integrated with Microsoft 365. This enables real-time collaboration directly within the Microsoft Teams interface for users to create, share and edit Word documents, Excel spreadsheets and PowerPoint presentations without leaving the app.

The Planner app in Microsoft Teams brings together all the company’s tasks and plans across the Microsoft 365 ecosystem in a single convenient location. It helps businesses manage tasks more efficiently for individual plans and team initiatives, including grid view, dependencies, scheduling and a timeline (Gantt) view.

For companies struggling with tasking and feedback, the integration between Teams, Planner and Loop components enables them to easily assign tasks to employees who get reminded in Outlook that tasks are due and can complete the tasks without leaving the app.

For those businesses operating in retail, healthcare or on factory floors that require scheduling, Microsoft Teams offers a feature called Shifts. This is a schedule management tool that helps managers create, update and manage shift schedules. Employees can also use it to clock in and out, request shift swaps or offer up shifts they cannot work.

"Microsoft Teams is the cornerstone for building a modern digital workplace," says Kirk Schafer, Chief Resourcing Officer at DAC Systems. “By centralising communication and collaboration tools, Teams allows businesses to streamline their operations and focus on delivering value. Our role as a trusted Microsoft partner with extensive experience across industry sectors is to ensure that companies leverage these capabilities to the fullest, transforming their communication landscape and fostering a culture of collaboration and efficiency."

DAC Systems offers expert guidance on the deployment, training and management of Microsoft Teams, tailored to the specific needs of each company. With a deep understanding of the platform's integration capabilities with Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365 and other third-party applications, DAC ensures that businesses can reduce the costs of collaboration, accelerate decision-making and improve the customer and employee experience.

Key features of Microsoft Teams include advanced telephony and call management, which are being used by many companies to replace traditional PBX systems with a more integrated communication solution. For instance, Microsoft Business Voice 365 is a voice over IP (VOIP) add-on that uses Microsoft Teams' direct routing feature to transform all employees' computers, tablets and smartphones into super softphones that replace desktop phones and outdated on-premises PBX systems.

The platform also offers extensive collaboration tools, secure file sharing and the convenience of connecting from anywhere through its mobile app. Users can download smart bots from the Microsoft Store to automate tasks and streamline operations.

"Adopting Microsoft Teams is not just about upgrading technology. It comes down to transforming the way companies operate," says Schafer. "Our clients have seen significant time savings and productivity boosts by integrating their communication tools into one platform. Teams not only supports a high level of security and compliance, but also allows for complete customisation to meet the evolving needs of businesses."

For more information on how DAC Systems can help your business leverage Microsoft Teams for improved collaboration and communication, please contact DAC Systems here.