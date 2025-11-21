Data analytics: Empowering maritime operations with data-driven intelligence

Consolidating real-time data on vessels, cargo and sea conditions.

South Africa’s oceans are a vital part of our economy, from international trade routes to fishing and coastal communities. But managing the risks, opportunities and day-to-day operations at sea has always been a challenge. The South African Maritime Safety Authority (SAMSA), in partnership with SITA, is now leveraging advanced data analytics to bring clarity and efficiency to the maritime sector.

This system consolidates real-time data on vessels, cargo and sea conditions, giving government and industry leaders powerful insights to act faster and more effectively. Whether it’s tracking vessel compliance, predicting risks before accidents happen or streamlining fishing operations, the impact is immense.

By turning raw data into actionable intelligence, SAMSA is helping to secure livelihoods, improve safety and protect South Africa’s ocean economy. For a country with such rich maritime potential, data-driven innovation is the key to unlocking growth while ensuring sustainability. The message is clear: smarter seas mean safer trade, and safer trade means stronger communities.

Transforming education through the power of data

For learners in rural Limpopo, access to quality education has often been limited by resource constraints and a lack of information. But now data is transforming how education is delivered.

Through a pioneering partnership with SITA, the Limpopo Department of Basic Education is leveraging powerful analytics to track learner performance, allocate resources where they are needed most and monitor school readiness in real-time. From ensuring textbooks reach the right classrooms to identifying schools that require urgent infrastructure support, data is making education more equitable. This isn’t just about numbers on a screen. It’s about ensuring that every learner, no matter where they live, has a fair chance at success. With data as a tool, teachers, principals and government leaders can make smarter decisions that directly impact the future of our children.