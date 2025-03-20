Data at the centre of FNB, Pick n Pay’s eBucks programme

Lytania Johnson, CEO of FNB Personal Segment, says the partnership has unlocked valuable data insights.

In a move to further enhance the shopping experience, FNB and Pick n Pay have harnessed the power of data insights to gain a deeper understanding of customer behaviour.

This was announced on Monday as the two entities expanded their partnership, which piloted in November 2024, offering rewards and benefits to FNB customers through the eBucks programme.

As of 1 April, this expansion will increase the number of eligible FNB customers who benefit from the partnership from 1.4 million currently spending at Pick n Pay to the full FNB base of 6.4 million active eBucks members.

According to Lytania Johnson, CEO of FNB Personal Segment, the partnership has unlocked valuable data insights into customer shopping habits.

Johnson said the data reveals where customers are shopping, the types of goods they're purchasing and the geographical locations with the highest spend. Additionally, the data offers insights into the times when customers are most likely to shop.

With this data at their disposal, Johnson noted it will help them understand customers better while enhancing the customer experience.

“What we want to get away from is positioning customers' offers just using a generic/homogenous group; now we can personalise offers with customers,” she added.

This personalised approach enables FNB and Pick n Pay to craft targeted offers that speak directly to each customer, increasing the likelihood of engagement and conversion, she noted.

Johnson said the data has also revealed that 24% of customers still use cash to purchase their goods, and this is an opportunity to drive the adoption of digital payments. By promoting the benefits of digital payments, Johnson believes they are promoting secure shopping experiences for customers.

“By encouraging customers to swipe their Easy Pay or Aspire cards, we're not only enhancing their shopping experience but also mitigating a significant security risk. If you think about it, withdrawing cash and walking around with cash is a security risk,” she said.

Pick n Pay CEO Sean Summers said the strategic partnership with FNB is set to transform shopping behaviour, thanks to the attractive earning potential for customers.

“It is a huge priority to improve our offering to customers, and this partnership will play a key role in adding even more value for both Pick n Pay and FNB customers. We’ve seen promising results in just four months with only a select group of FNB cardholders. We are firmly focused on growing the popularity of our stores as the preferred grocery destination for millions of FNB customers who can now take advantage of these incredible eBucks rewards,” he said.

Reaffirming the bank’s commitment to helping customers maximise their rewards was eBucks CEO Pieter Woodhatch: “At FNB, we believe in putting more money back into our customers’ pockets as part of supplementing their disposable cash for daily and monthly needs. By continuously evolving our eBucks programme and working closely with Pick n Pay, we are committed to providing even greater savings and convenience.”