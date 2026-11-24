Erik du Toit, client executive at OpenText.

AI progress is moving faster than governance, with Copilot and AI rollouts connecting content to models before anyone confirms that the data is safe to use. To move quickly on AI, organisations should link governance with the data, not the network around it.

This is according to Erik du Toit, client executive at OpenText.

He says: “With AI adoption outpacing data governance – particularly in highly regulated verticals – organisations cannot afford to wait. Every organisation rolling out agentic AI or undergoing a cloud content migration is connecting enterprise data to systems that can act on it. But many are doing so before they have confirmed that the data is safe to use. They can't close that gap with just perimeter controls or the DLP tools they already own. Organisations with a funded AI programme stalled on data governance objections are looking for an answer right now.”

Du Toit says organisations are looking to deploy agentic AI to transform IT operations, security, supply chains and logistics, data and analytics, and digital experience and content. But because agentic AI can act faster than any human team, it could amplify the impact of any error or misuse, and increase regulatory and operational exposure, so governance is crucial.

Headaches slowing AI implementations

Du Toit says there are several challenges hampering well-governed AI adoption. “Many large enterprises have extensive data sprawl, with sensitive data scattered across cloud and off-cloud repositories, unmapped and weakly controlled. They often lack evidence for compliance: GDPR, HIPAA, PCI-DSS and DORA demand proof of retention, deletion and access, and it can be difficult to produce this evidence on demand,” he says.

Traditional identity and access management (IAM) and identity governance and administration (IGA) products have focused on governing data access to applications and the data housed and controlled by those applications, but don’t cover the unstructured data outside the scope of applications.

In addition, traditional tools can be counter-productive in the AI era, he says. “Protection can break the business: encryption and masking projects may stall on application redesign, while there can also be an impact on performance and integrations.”

Noisy tools and unowned risk can result in high false positives, poor integration and no clear owner for over-permissioned or obsolete data, he adds.

Data security and governance for AI

Du Toit says organisations have to overcome these challenges and evolve from AI enablement to AI governance at machine speed and scale.

“Organisations need to be able to detect and control AI-specific vulnerabilities, treat AI agents as identities, not tools, and continuously evaluate what agents can do. It is important that they have data-centric security that controls not just access, but data usage and movement, and that they achieve visibility and auditability,” he says.

Du Toit highlights OpenText’s Data Access Governance (DAG) solutions, which address key challenges. Comprising OpenText File Reporter and OpenText File Dynamics, OpenText Data Access Governance identifies and secures an organisation’s sensitive and high-value unstructured data. OpenText Data Access Governance employs an identity-based approach to identify the location of sensitive and valuable files and determine who has access to them. It then makes necessary changes to locations and permissions, ensuring that sensitive and high-value data remains secure from unauthorised access.

When OpenText Data Access Governance is combined with the OpenText Voltage Data Security Platform and Identity Governance, it creates an integrated broad-spectrum DAG solution that offers data discovery, access permissions insight, data insight, automated data management including moving files, remediating access permissions and cleaning up files, and a means of conducting access reviews on unstructured data repositories.

“OpenText’s DAG solutions help overcome challenges such as governance of sensitive unstructured data and ownership of data. It also gives auditors and line of business managers intuitive, user-friendly and automated access to certification processes and reports to demonstrate compliance and provide attestation,” Du Toit concludes.