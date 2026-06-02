Data integrity in the spotlight at TCM and Precisely roundtable

Mads Toubro, Vice-President of Sales; Justine Impey, Business Development Sales Executive; Alexander Trekin, Senior Regional Sales Director; Etienne Smith, Executive Manager Inland Commercial Sector.

Data integrity lies at the foundation of any successful digital transformation and modernisation initiative, from AI and automation to analytics and cloud adoption. Organisations need trusted, accurate and accessible data to fully realise the value of emerging technologies and business innovation.

This was one of the key themes of presentations at an executive roundtable hosted by TCM and Precisely in Rosebank in May. The event brought together C-level executives and TCM customers to discuss the critical role of trusted, reliable data in business success.

The presentations centred on the importance of data integrity as the foundation for successful digital transformation initiatives, including AI, automation, analytics, cloud adoption and modernisation. It emphasised that organisations need accurate, consistent and contextual data to fully realise the value of emerging technologies and business innovation.

The discussion highlighted how the Precisely Data Integrity Suite helps organisations break down data silos, enable real-time data integration, strengthen governance and improve operational efficiency.

The key benefits provided by Precisely include faster deployment of applications and data products, reduced downtime, improved accessibility to enterprise data and lower redevelopment costs.

“The value of this kind of gathering is that it is intimate enough for customers to participate in the conversation and get real answers to their questions,” says Mads Toubro, VP of Sales for EMEA at Precisely.

Reflecting on the event, Justine Impey, TCM’s Business Development Sales Executive, noted that many customers are facing similar business challenges. “Rather than trying to build solutions themselves in-house, we want our customers to know that there are already solutions available that can solve their problems and deliver real business benefits,” she says.

Impey adds that customers are increasingly looking for solutions that the Precisely team is well-positioned to deliver. “We have a very well-established relationship with Precisely, and over the years, a huge amount of trust has been built between us. It’s a symbiotic relationship where we work exceptionally well together and have achieved many successes over the years.”

Partnering for success

At the roundtable event, TCM received the 2026 Outstanding Sales Achievement Award from Precisely. The award recognises TCM’s significant efforts and contribution to securing large data integration solutions with clients, including large scale roll-outs in one of the largest financial institutions in Africa. This is strategic for TCM and Precisely in the EMEA region and is a testament to the outstanding level of collaboration and partnership between TCM and Precisely. TCM and Precisely have been in partnership for 30 years, and TCM is the first partner to receive such an award in South Africa.

“We find great value in working with partners like TCM, our biggest partner here in South Africa, and also in listening to them about what we should do with our software to make it more relevant across this growing region,” Toubro adds.

Alexander Trekin, Senior Regional Sales Director at Precisely, echoes this sentiment, highlighting the value of working with partners to act locally. “Partners are an extended arm for us to be able to operate in different countries because what works in one part of the globe doesn’t work in another.”

Events landing page – https://www.tcm.co.za/Events/tcm-precisely-roundtable-event