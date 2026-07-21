Data modernisation fails when nobody understands the data

Simplify complex data environments, strengthen governance and unlock greater business value. (Image: Blue Turtle)

Most organisations just don’t understand their data, and that is a problem that needs to be fixed today. Over time, data estates expand across legacy databases, cloud platforms, SaaS applications, data warehouses, lakes and departmental systems. New technologies are added, old systems remain in place and business definitions evolve. The result is an environment that technically functions but that few people can fully explain.

That becomes a serious problem when the organisation begins a modernisation programme. A cloud migration, analytics initiative or AI project may appear to be a technology exercise, but its success depends on a far more basic question: does the organisation understand the data it is moving, transforming or using?

Without that understanding, modernisation becomes slower, riskier and more expensive. The knock-on effect is that teams struggle to identify dependencies, reconcile inconsistent definitions and determine how changes in one system will affect another. Even worse, migration plans are built on incomplete documentation, while critical knowledge remains with a handful of long-serving employees.

Modernisation starts with visibility

In my experience working with data teams, data modernisation is often discussed in terms of platforms, performance and scalability. But really, they shouldn’t lead with this, because before an organisation can improve its data environment, it needs an accurate view of the environment it already has.

That means understanding the tables, schemas, attributes and relationships within individual databases, as well as the dependencies that span applications and platforms. It also means establishing consistent definitions so that different teams are not using the same terms to describe different things.

A “customer”, for example, may be defined differently by finance, sales, service and marketing. Those differences may have been tolerated while each function operated largely within its own systems. Once the organisation begins combining data for enterprise analytics or AI, the inconsistencies become much harder to ignore.

This is where data modelling plays a critical role. A data model provides a visual and technical representation of how information is structured and connected. It creates a common reference point for data architects, developers, governance teams and business stakeholders, allowing them to see how data is organised rather than relying on assumptions or fragmented documentation.

Mapping the existing environment

One of the most difficult parts of modernisation for many of our clients is documenting systems that may have been built, changed and integrated over many years. A lot of that tribal knowledge is lost or long since walked out the door.

Manually reconstructing those environments takes considerable time and may still leave important gaps. A modelling platform such as erwin Data Modeler by Quest can reverse-engineer existing databases and data definition language scripts to create visual models of current structures. It can also compare models with live databases, helping teams identify differences and keep documentation aligned with the environment itself.

Instead of moving data first and resolving problems later, teams can identify dependencies, naming inconsistencies and structural issues before changes are introduced. They can determine which elements should be migrated, transformed, consolidated or retired.

That is particularly important in mixed environments. Few organisations are moving neatly from one platform to another. They usually manage a combination of traditional relational databases, NoSQL technologies, cloud warehouses, packaged applications and big data platforms.

erwin Data Modeler supports a broad range of cloud and on-premises technologies, including Oracle, SQL Server, DB2, MongoDB, Snowflake, Databricks, Google BigQuery and Amazon Redshift. This allows organisations to apply consistent modelling practices across environments that would otherwise be managed in isolation.

Governance needs more than policy

Data governance programmes often begin with policies, ownership structures and compliance requirements. These are important, but governance cannot succeed if the underlying data remains poorly documented or inconsistently defined.

Teams need to know what data exists, how it is used and how it relates to other information across the organisation. They also need shared naming and data-type standards that can be applied consistently as new databases, applications and analytical environments are created. When done manually, this is a heavy lift for any team.

Using erwin Data Modeler, Blue Turtle has helped clients define and re-use modelling standards, manage model metadata and associate business terms with technical data structures. Its Workgroup Edition also provides centralised repositories, access controls, version management and change management capabilities for teams working across multiple models and projects.

Rather than governance existing only in documents and committees, standards can be embedded into the way data environments are designed, reviewed and changed. Teams can work from a shared model, understand the business context of technical assets and track how the architecture evolves over time.

Better models improve delivery

Clear, consistent models reduce the time teams spend interpreting unfamiliar systems, recreating documentation and resolving preventable design problems. They help developers understand the structures they are working with, give analysts greater confidence in the data they use and allow architects to assess the effects of proposed changes before implementation.

Models can also be used to generate database schemas and documentation, improving consistency between design and deployment. This becomes especially valuable when organisations are building new data products, expanding analytics capabilities or supporting DevOps practices across data teams.

This is where collaboration becomes important, as in large organisations, data design is rarely the responsibility of a single person or department. Multiple teams may be developing, reviewing and maintaining models at the same time. This is where I believe a centralised modelling repository, available on-premises or as a cloud service, allows teams to share models, manage changes and resolve conflicts without creating multiple disconnected versions of the same architecture.

Building a foundation for AI

AI systems need data that is consistent, interpretable and governed. If business definitions conflict, relationships are unclear or source systems are poorly understood, those weaknesses will carry over into the models, agents and automated decisions built on top of them.

Data modelling does not solve every data quality or AI governance challenge. It helps organisations see what they have, agree on what it means and design how it should be used. That makes it easier to modernise legacy environments, create reliable analytical foundations and introduce new technologies without adding another layer of confusion.

Join Blue Turtle and Quest for an upcoming customer breakfast exploring how organisations can simplify complex data environments, strengthen governance and unlock greater business value. Register here.