Data Privacy Day focuses on children’s privacy rights online

International Data Privacy Day is commemorated annually on 28 January.

As nations mark International Data Privacy Day today, several experts say technology advancements and data governance frameworks are not moving at the same pace.

Ravi Bindra, chief information security officer at SoftwareOne, notes the artificial intelligence (AI) boom continues to change the data privacy game.

AI has become a firm fixture at such a fast pace that merely offering AI solutions as a business is no longer a differentiator; however, using the technology responsibly certainly can be, he states.

“With new regulation set to come into force, particularly the European Union’s Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA), not to mention growing public awareness of how much personal data they entrust to businesses, there’s a world of new compliance and moral obligations that all must strive to meet in equal measure.

“The core challenge is that the speed of technology evolution is outpacing the development and implementation of data governance frameworks and security protocols for businesses to rollout. As such, a priority focus for Data Privacy Day must be on ways to balance AI investment with secure integration.”

Bindra adds it’s vital to ensure security protocols are baked into all processes to provide employees with clear direction on accepted AI use. “This should be met with increased AI training for staff, so employees understand their key role in keeping organisational data secure.”

Edwin Weijdema, field CTO EMEA and cyber security lead at Veeam Software, comments that Data Privacy Day is a good chance to reflect on how much can change in a year.

Weijdema notes that organisations can’t rely on markers like this to nudge them on the importance of data resilience − it needs to be a priority 365 days a year.

“With significant cyber security regulations coming into force around the world, most notably NIS2 and DORA, it feels like a lot has changed since we marked this day 12 months ago.

“We’ve seen corporate accountability given increasing weight when it comes to data resilience thanks to NIS2. It’s no longer a case of passing the buck – responsibility ultimately sits with the C-suite.

“Simultaneously, data resilience is shifting from a ‘cyber security requirement’ to a tangible business differentiator. At the moment, breaches and ransomware are still a ‘when’, not an ‘if’ − and I don’t see this changing. As C-suites become ever more aware, they’ll be demanding to see evidence of their organisation's data resilience, from their internal teams and any third-party partners.”

Worldwide endeavour

Commemorated annually on 28 January, Data Privacy Day is an internationally-recognised day for a global effort to empower individuals in asserting their right to privacy, and in turn, encourage public and private bodies to respect privacy, safeguard data and enable trust.

The day is dedicated to reminding nations, businesses and individuals of the importance of good data protection practices.

This year’s Data Privacy Day is observed under the theme of strategic partnerships for promotion and protection of children’s rights online.

As a result, SA’s data privacy enforcer − the Information Regulator − will today host a dialogue on the promotion and protection of children’s privacy rights online, in partnership with Naspers.

MmapasekaSteveLetsike, deputy minister in the Presidency for women, youth and persons with disabilities, will join the dialogue.

According to the regulator, the objective is to encourage the development of active strategic partnerships among stakeholders on the promotion and protection of children’s rights online, especially their privacy rights.

The regulator’s officials will be joined by strategic partners to discuss existing policy gaps and intervention for enhancing children’s rights. The panel will also discuss perspectives, approaches and guidelines on how online platforms can implement high levels of privacy, safety and security for minors online.