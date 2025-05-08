Data sheet: Arctic Wolf Aurora Endpoint Security

Arctic Wolf Aurora Endpoint Security – data sheet.

Today, organisations are exposed to more cyber risk than ever. In fact, at least seven out of 10 organisations believe their sensitive data was compromised or breached in the past 12 months.

Organisations have invested their time, energy and budget on multiple security tools and point solutions to try to solve this challenge. This strategy, however, has yielded negative returns due to alert fatigue, skills shortage and ineffective security responses.

Please download the data sheet below to learn more.