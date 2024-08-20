Datacentrix acknowledged as Huawei IT Services Partner of the Year

Huawei Awards 2024.

Datacentrix, which positions itself as a leading provider of high performing and secure ICT solutions, has been recognised as IT Services Partner of the Year by Huawei, a global provider of ICT infrastructure and smart devices. The award was presented at the recent Huawei Africa Connect 2024 event.

Taking place at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, Africa Connect featured a number of expert Huawei speakers, a 2 500m exhibition space and over 2 000 participants.

According to Louis Van den Berg, Business Development Manager at Datacentrix, the company has continued to excel with Huawei locally. “Datacentrix earned the title of IP Services Partner of the Year in 2023 for its prowess on the networking side of the business, in addition to previously being recognised as Cloud Partner of the Year and Energy Partner of the Year,” he explains.

“More recently, Datacentrix has successfully deployed several Huawei storage-related projects, involving national and cross-border data centre roll-outs. These implementations have proven Datacentrix’s storage services deployment capabilities and were the key reasons behind us receiving the ‘IT Services Partner of the Year’ award.

“Huawei was recently named as a leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure, the only vendor positioned in the leaders quadrant headquartered outside of North America. This acknowledgement proves Huawei’s strength within the enterprise wired and wireless LAN infrastructure space,” Van den Berg continues. “We look forward to continuing our close collaboration with Huawei in South Africa in order to continue to meet the needs of local businesses.”