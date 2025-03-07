Datacentrix celebrates excellence with four wins at 2025 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Partner Accelerate Awards

Trusted and secure hybrid IT systems integrator and managed services partner Datacentrix is honoured to have received four prestigious awards at the recent Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Accelerate and Awards event, held in Cape Town, South Africa. These included: Services Delivery Partner of the Year; Operational Services Partner of the Year; HPE GreenLake Partner of the Year; and the individual accolade for Hybrid Cloud Presales Ambassador of the Year, which was presented to Datacentrix Presales Consultant, Stephen Armstrong.
Tony de Sousa, Datacentrix’s Divisional Managing Director: Inland Technology Solutions & Security Solutions, says: “For three decades, the partnership between Datacentrix and HPE has been grounded in shared values and commitment to innovation. This partnership empowers us to deliver advanced solutions that align with our mission to drive sustainable progress. Together, we are paving the way for future success and positive impact on communities, companies and the country.
“Our heartfelt thanks go to the HPE South Africa team and the dedicated teams at Datacentrix for their hard work and unwavering commitment which have made these awards possible.”
“Datacentrix is proud to stand alongside HPE in supporting our clients on their transformation journeys,” adds Dave Thomas, Enterprise Business Unit Manager at Datacentrix. “We look forward to continuing this journey of combined achievements and are grateful to HPE for the partnership that we share.”
“Our partners are an integral part of what we do here at HPE and these awards are just one way that we honour our work and success together,” says President Ntuli, Managing Director, HPE South Africa. “I’d like to congratulate Datacentrix on taking home four wins at our HPE Partner Awards – we couldn’t be more thankful for the decades of continued partnership and the trust we’ve built to deliver the best solutions and services to our mutual customers. I look forward to our continued collaboration and making a positive impact for customers, communities and country.”
Datacentrix
Datacentrix is a leading, African-born systems integrator and managed services provider that operates in Africa and the Middle East. The company’s mature portfolio incorporates intelligent hybrid cloud solutions, security services, data management and resource augmentation.
As an industry forerunner with a prominent track record since 1994, Datacentrix leverages advanced technologies to help customers realise smart operations, competitive advantage and strategic business outcomes. The company partners with its customers to reshape their organisations through technology, paving the way to a sustainable future in an artificially intelligent, data-driven world.
Datacentrix has a noteworthy empowerment history and has held a Level One Broad-based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) Contributor rating since 2017. The company is 100% Black owned, 72.88% Black women owned and is esteemed as a Designated Supplier, which enables 135% procurement recognition for our customers.
For more information, please visit www.datacentrix.co.za