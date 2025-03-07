Datacentrix celebrates excellence with four wins at 2025 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Partner Accelerate Awards

From left: President Ntuli, Managing Director at HPE South Africa; Dave Thomas, Enterprise Business Unit Manager at Datacentrix; Juane Peacock, Managing Director Coastal, Digital Business Solutions and eNetworks at Datacentrix; Louise Folliot, UKIMEA Customer Success Lifetime Value Sales Director at HPE; and Donovan Edward Titus, Partner Business Manager, Channel Team at HPE.

Trusted and secure hybrid IT systems integrator and managed services partner Datacentrix is honoured to have received four prestigious awards at the recent Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Accelerate and Awards event, held in Cape Town, South Africa. These included: Services Delivery Partner of the Year; Operational Services Partner of the Year; HPE GreenLake Partner of the Year; and the individual accolade for Hybrid Cloud Presales Ambassador of the Year, which was presented to Datacentrix Presales Consultant, Stephen Armstrong.

Tony de Sousa, Datacentrix’s Divisional Managing Director: Inland Technology Solutions & Security Solutions, says: “For three decades, the partnership between Datacentrix and HPE has been grounded in shared values and commitment to innovation. This partnership empowers us to deliver advanced solutions that align with our mission to drive sustainable progress. Together, we are paving the way for future success and positive impact on communities, companies and the country.

From left: President Ntuli, Managing Director at HPE South Africa; Sunil Singh, Managing Director: Managed Services at Datacentrix; Izelda Warne, Operational Services Sales Channel Manager for MEA; Dave Thomas, Enterprise Business Unit Manager at Datacentrix; and Donovan Edward Titus, Partner Business Manager, Channel Team at HPE.

“Our heartfelt thanks go to the HPE South Africa team and the dedicated teams at Datacentrix for their hard work and unwavering commitment which have made these awards possible.”

“Datacentrix is proud to stand alongside HPE in supporting our clients on their transformation journeys,” adds Dave Thomas, Enterprise Business Unit Manager at Datacentrix. “We look forward to continuing this journey of combined achievements and are grateful to HPE for the partnership that we share.”

“Our partners are an integral part of what we do here at HPE and these awards are just one way that we honour our work and success together,” says President Ntuli, Managing Director, HPE South Africa. “I’d like to congratulate Datacentrix on taking home four wins at our HPE Partner Awards – we couldn’t be more thankful for the decades of continued partnership and the trust we’ve built to deliver the best solutions and services to our mutual customers. I look forward to our continued collaboration and making a positive impact for customers, communities and country.”