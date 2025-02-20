Datacentrix champions sustainability, reattaining HP Amplify Impact status

Datacentrix Group CEO, Ahmed Mahomed. (Image: Datacentrix)

Trusted and secure hybrid IT systems integrator and managed services partner, Datacentrix, has been re-awarded HP’s prestigious Amplify Impact Partner status. This recognition highlights the company’s commitment to sustainability, diversity and social responsibility, as well as its efforts to drive positive change within the community.

HP’s Amplify Impact Partner recognition is granted to only those business partners that actively integrate environmental and social responsibility into their operations and sales strategies and make a positive impact through their business practices with HP products.

“Socio-economic and environmental challenges demand that all organisations shift their business norms to succeed in a more conscious world, and Datacentrix is no exception,” states Datacentrix Group CEO, Ahmed Mahomed.

“Environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles are central to our business. As such, we actively track and reduce carbon emissions, while fostering a culture rooted in strong values and ethical governance. This commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices is a key driver of our recognition by HP,” he explains.

“As a business, Datacentrix has focused its efforts to the point where climate action, human rights and digital equity intersect with people, and we’re dedicated to making a difference,” adds Elizabeth Naidoo, Chief Financial and Risk Officer at Datacentrix. “All of these practices have also resulted in our acknowledgement once again this year by HP as an Amplify Impact Partner.”

Elizabeth Naidoo, Chief Financial and Risk Officer at Datacentrix. (Image: Datacentrix)

Datacentrix continues to use the United Nation's 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as a guideline to its ESG endeavours, with particular focus on those around good health and well-being; gender equality; decent work and economic growth; industry, innovation and infrastructure; and responsible consumption and production.

According to Naidoo, Datacentrix will remain centred on strategic sustainability initiatives and set focused goals to achieve over the next several years. “We are dedicated to making a positive impact – engaging and empowering people and enhancing business value through sustainability – and believe that our progression within the HP Amplify Impact programme plays an important role here.”

Datacentrix is an approved member of the HP Amplify Partner Programme and qualifies as an HP Amplify Power Services Partner with the following designations: International Partner Business Power; Channel Services Delivery; IPB Peer-to-peer Network – Member; PS Services Lifecycle; Print Managed Services; Print Services Lifecycle; Retail & Hospitality Solutions Specialist; Service Partner Authorised Service Delivery; and Workstations Business Specialist.

For more information on Datacentrix’s sustainability goals and initiatives, please visit: https://www.datacentrix.co.za/sustainability.html.