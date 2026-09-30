Datacentrix doubles up at Lenovo Partner Awards

Anle Brett, Product Manager: End-User Computing at Datacentrix, was named as Intelligent Devices Group (IDG) Champion of the Year for the third year.

Leading hybrid ICT systems integrator and business transformation partner Datacentrix received two accolades at the recent Lenovo Partner Awards, held at Montecasino in Johannesburg, reflecting the company’s strong performance across the broader Southern African Development Community (SADC) region and its continued collaboration with Lenovo.

Datacentrix was named as Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) Platinum Partner of the Year, acknowledging the organisation’s performance within Lenovo’s infrastructure business, spanning servers and broader infrastructure solutions.

In addition, Anle Brett, Product Manager: End-User Computing at Datacentrix, won the title of Intelligent Devices Group (IDG) Champion of the Year, for the third consecutive year, recognising her contribution to Lenovo’s PCs and Smart Devices business unit.

“Datacentrix has continued to make positive strides in the ISG space, supported by Lenovo’s strong infrastructure portfolio and its growing traction in markets globally,” says Brett. “We are proud to contribute to this growth across the region and will continue developing the opportunities that this partnership offers our customers.”

The Datacentrix team accepts the Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) Platinum Partner of the Year award.

The relationship between Datacentrix and Lenovo has also delivered practical benefits for Datacentrix customers, including access to Lenovo’s ‘Ship Happens’ programme, which provides greater visibility into product availability and delivery timeframes. In a market where supply, pricing and lead times remain challenging, this transparency has helped Datacentrix to improve planning around and support of customer requirements.

“Current market conditions require businesses to remain agile, particularly when navigating price increases, supply constraints and pressure on margins,” Brett explains. “Having the right technology partners alongside you is critical in managing these challenges effectively. Our strong relationship with Lenovo has supported us throughout the year, and we look forward to strengthening our partnership further, delivering even more value to our customers.”

Brett adds that individual recognition from one of Datacentrix’s strategic technology partners is particularly meaningful, as it reflects not only a personal achievement but also the contribution of the broader Datacentrix team.

“Being recognised as IDG Champion of the Year for a third time is a great honour. More importantly, it reflects the strength of the team behind our Lenovo business and the relationships we have built across both organisations. Strong partnerships are ultimately about people working together towards the same goals, and this award reflects that collaboration.”