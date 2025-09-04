Datacentrix earns top spot as SA’s preferred IT service provider

Datacentrix head office. (Image: Datacentrix)

Datacentrix is proud to announce that it has been named as South Africa’s preferred IT service provider, outperforming competitors in the latest Analytico Business Technology Survey.

This recognition reiterates Datacentrix’s status as a leading provider of high-performing and secure ICT solutions, with deep technical expertise that is leveraged to align with customers’ business strategies, supporting local organisations across their digitalisation journeys.

“Datacentrix is known for its agility, ethical practice and proven execution capabilities, hallmarks that we believe set us apart within a dynamic market,” says Ahmed Mahomed, Datacentrix Group CEO.

Ahmed Mahomed, Datacentrix Group CEO.

“We are honoured to have been voted as South Africa’s top IT service provider by the local marketplace, a recognition that reflects the confidence our clients place in our ability to deliver integrated, high-impact solutions to solve real business challenges.

“Datacentrix remains committed to delivering consistently exceptional service, with a long-term view of fostering ongoing customer transformation and success within an ever-changing environment,” Mahomed concludes.

