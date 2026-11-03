Datacentrix introduces OT Cybersecurity Baseline Assessment to help industrial organisations strengthen cyber resilience

Understand your security posture. (Image: Datacentrix)

As cyber threats increasingly target industrial environments, leading hybrid ICT systems integrator and business transformation partner, Datacentrix, has introduced a new operational technology (OT) Cybersecurity Baseline Assessment, designed to help organisations understand their current security posture, identify vulnerabilities and develop a practical roadmap for improving cyber resilience.

OT environments, which underpin critical industrial processes and infrastructure, are facing growing risks as ageing, disparate systems, increased connectivity and the convergence of IT and OT networks expand the potential attack surface. At the same time, businesses are under increasing pressure to ensure operational continuity, meet regulatory requirements and support digital transformation initiatives securely.

Datacentrix's OT Cybersecurity Baseline Assessment provides customers with an evidence-based view of their OT cyber security maturity, aligned with internationally recognised frameworks including the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Cybersecurity Framework and IEC 62443 standards. The assessment examines key areas such as governance, asset management, access control, network security, incident response, backup and recovery, and system integrity, delivering a prioritised roadmap for improvement.

Andre Froneman, OT Cyber Security Architect at Datacentrix. (Image: Datacentrix)

"Despite significant investment in IT security, operational technology is often not afforded the same level of visibility, governance or cyber security maturity, creating a potential blind spot for organisations," says Andre Froneman, OT Cyber Security Architect at Datacentrix.

"The Purdue Model provides a useful framework for understanding how industrial systems are structured, from process and supervisory control systems through to enterprise applications. Effective OT cyber security requires visibility across these layers, particularly as increased connectivity and digital transformation initiatives blur the traditional boundaries between IT and OT.

"As industrial operations become increasingly connected, businesses need a clear understanding of where their risks lie and how to address them. The Datacentrix OT Cybersecurity Baseline Assessment provides that visibility, helping customers transform unknown risks into actionable insights while supporting safe, reliable and resilient operations," he explains.

The assessment follows a structured three-phase methodology comprising preparation and context analysis, on-site discovery and assessment activities, and maturity scoring with detailed reporting, which includes a prioritised, remediation roadmap. This approach enables companies to establish a realistic baseline of their OT security capabilities without disrupting operations.

According to Froneman, one of the biggest challenges facing industrial organisations today is determining where to focus cyber security investment.

"Boards and executive teams recognise the importance of OT cyber security, but many struggle to prioritise spending without a clear understanding of their current maturity levels. By establishing an objective baseline and identifying the most critical gaps, companies can direct investment towards the controls that will deliver the greatest impact on operational resilience.

The assessment also supports organisations pursuing industry 4.0 initiatives, automation and smart manufacturing programmes by ensuring that the underlying OT environment is secure and capable of supporting modernisation efforts.

Deliverables include an executive summary of findings, an OT system categorisation and baseline assessment, maturity scorecards, evidence-based gap analysis and a phased improvement roadmap aligned with business priorities.

"Cyber security in industrial environments is more than a technology concern. It has become a business resilience imperative that directly impacts productivity, safety, revenue and reputation," adds Karina Geyser, Infrastructure Solutions and Operational Technology Business Unit Manager at Datacentrix. "By establishing a clear understanding of their current security posture, organisations can make informed decisions that safeguard their people, assets and operations, while creating a secure foundation for future growth and innovation," she concludes.

For more information on Datacentrix’s new OT Cybersecurity Baseline Assessment, please visit https://www.datacentrix.co.za/operational-technology.html.