Datacentrix joins forces in support of LIV Cape Town computer learning centre

A learner at the LIV Cape Town Computer Learning Centre. (Image: Datacentrix)

Positioning itself as a leading hybrid ICT systems integrator and managed services provider, Datacentrix has teamed up with global data and technology company, Experian, and its partner and customer, IntegralisIT Consultancy to support LIV Cape Town with the establishment of a computer learning centre at the non-profit's Early Childhood Development (ECD) Centre.

This initiative, aimed at addressing the region's educational challenges, is set to equip young learners with critical technology skills, and offers new opportunities for learning and growth in a region where education is facing severe constraints.

As part of the greater LIV Village organisation, which provides residential care for vulnerable children, placing them in a family environment unlike a traditional orphanage home, LIV Cape Town opened its doors in 2023 and currently serves 96 children from the Fisantekraal community.

LIV Cape Town founder Niki Mason emphasises the urgent need for innovative educational solutions within the region, particularly in light of the recent budget cuts that will see the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) slash 2 400 teaching jobs by the end of 2024. "This is a devastating blow for education in the province, and one that reinforces the fact that we need to think differently about education in South Africa. I believe technology will be the key to overcoming these challenges," she says.

LIV Cape Town's Computer Learning Centre. (From left) Corne Heeshakkers, Experian; Niki Mason, founder, Liv Cape Town; Francois Jacobs, business unit manager at Datacentrix; and Quinton Hughes, Integralis. (Image: Datacentrix)

With the new computer lab having opened in early September, LIV Cape Town has already started to introduce four- and five-year-old learners to the world of coding. "It was incredible to see the positive effect that learning how to use a laptop and mouse had on these young children. With technology, the world truly is our oyster."

Transforming educational outcomes through technology

The new computer centre aims to address some of the significant educational challenges faced by lower-income communities in Cape Town, where there is a chronic shortage of qualified teachers, as well as overcrowded classrooms and limited access to textbooks and technology. According to Mason: "It’s a sad fact that 81% of Grade 4 learners in South Africa struggle to read for comprehension, and this is something that LIV Cape Town wants to change within our community."

LIV Cape Town’s IT programmes are designed to help children build essential skills for the future, and are set to include the following:

Coding and programming: Already offered twice a week to 40 four- to five-year-olds, the coding programme introduces basic concepts through games. This will soon be expanded to include Grade 1 students from the local primary school.

After-school programmes: These will focus on supporting Grade 10 to 12 students with homework and exam preparation, particularly for critical subjects like mathematics and languages. The initiative plans to connect students with ‘study buddies’ from affluent schools via Teams.

Basic computer skills: High school students will have access to training platforms like Udemy, as well as structured courses in Microsoft applications, improving their job prospects and workforce readiness.

Professional IT curriculum: A specialised curriculum will prepare students for careers in IT services, with a focus on Microsoft and AWS cloud platforms, as well as foundational cyber security skills. Internships with companies like Microsoft, Amazon and Datacentrix will be offered, along with scholarships for further studies.

Mason adds that LIV Cape Town is also planning to use the computer centre to build local teachers’ IT skills. “We are engaging with teachers at our primary and secondary schools to facilitate IT training that can then be shared with their own students, broadening the reach of our skills exchange.”

A call to South African business for education and community upliftment

When Experian reached out to Datacentrix to discuss LIV Cape Town’s plans, both companies sprang into action, donating laptops to kit out the 20-seat computer centre. Integralis IT Consultancy then installed the software, configured, set-up and integrated the devices into the environment and established the network onsite to ensure that the school is able to use the devices effectively.

Says Francois Jacobs, Business Unit Manager at Datacentrix: "South Africa's people and communities are a critical part of our local ecosystem. As such, Datacentrix considers it our duty, as a local organisation, to help build communities and uplift children through education, a key pillar of our corporate social investment policy. LIV Cape Town has made so much progress in such a short span of time and Datacentrix is thrilled to have played a small part in the excellent work being done within the Fisantekraal community.”

Corne Heesakkers from Experian echoes these sentiments: "While Experian may be known as a credit bureau, we are, at the core, a technology company. As such, it is important for us to ensure that we contribute to helping South Africans to build their skills, providing our people with access to the right resources. LIV Cape Town is doing an exceptional job of supporting its local learners and Experian is pleased to be associated with this worthy initiative."

Mason acknowledges the difficulties faced by many students in impoverished communities, where parents often have low educational expectations. "At our centre, we will change this mindset by leveraging technology to inspire and support students in completing and furthering their education – an essential step in breaking the cycle of poverty. With the support of companies like Datacentrix and Experian, LIV Cape Town’s computer centre is set to transform the lives of young learners, equipping them with the skills they need to thrive in a digital world," she concludes.

For information on how to support LIV Cape Town, please visit: https://www.liv-village.com/cape-town-get-involved/.