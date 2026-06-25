Datacentrix launches enterprise CPaaS platform to simplify business communication, enhance customer engagement

CPaaS helps companies streamline business messaging. (Image: Datacentrix)

Effective communication has become the backbone of every successful business, critical to both operational efficiency and customer experience. Recognising this shift, leading hybrid ICT systems integrator Datacentrix has officially launched its Communication Platform as a Service (CPaaS) offering, designed to help organisations to streamline and enhance business messaging across multiple channels.

"Companies today rely on communication at every layer of their operations," explains Jenna van Deventer, Sales Manager at eNetworks, a wholly owned Datacentrix company and licensed ISP. "From system alerts, security notifications and transactional messaging to customer promotions, reminders and support interactions, communication has become critical to both business operations and customer engagement.

"The challenge is that managing these interactions across multiple channels often introduces significant complexity. Businesses frequently have to contend with multiple vendors, fragmented platforms, integration challenges and evolving compliance requirements, creating inefficiencies and making it difficult to deliver a consistent, scalable communication strategy."

Why is CPaaS the answer?

Datacentrix's CPaaS platform enables organisations, from mid-market businesses to large enterprises, to consolidate communication into a single, integrated environment. Whether supporting simple notification services or sophisticated multi-channel engagement strategies, the platform provides the scalability and flexibility required to manage communications more effectively.

Through the Datacentrix CPaaS solution, businesses can access a wide range of communication channels, including bulk SMS, RCS, WhatsApp bots, business messaging, USSD services, short codes and branded senders. "Additional capabilities, such as reverse-billed messaging and reverse-billed URLs, further enhance flexibility and allow organisations to talk to customers across the economic spectrum."

Jenna van Deventer, Sales Manager at eNetworks, a wholly owned Datacentrix company and licensed ISP.

By simplifying communication management and enabling more meaningful customer interactions, the platform positions businesses to unlock greater value from their communication ecosystems.

“Businesses can no longer afford communication silos or inconsistent customer engagement experiences,” says Van Deventer. “CPaaS provides organisations with a single, scalable environment from which they can manage mission-critical communication securely, efficiently and in real-time.”

Beyond channel consolidation, Datacentrix believes flexibility and integration are critical requirements for modern communication platforms. Recognising that no two businesses communicate in the same way, the company differentiates its offering through extensive in-house development expertise and customisation capabilities.

The platform supports bespoke development and integration, including custom messaging workflows, integration with existing systems such as CRM, ERP and IT service management platforms, and the development of tailored bots and automation solutions. These capabilities allow businesses to align communication strategies closely with their operational requirements and customer engagement goals.

A further advantage of the Datacentrix CPaaS platform is the company’s strong local presence combined with global reach. With this local infrastructure and support backing the solution, businesses benefit from improved responsiveness and service reliability. Direct interconnects with mobile network operators (MNOs) ensure low latency, high delivery rates and compliance with regional regulations. At the same time, the platform supports multi-country messaging from a single interface, enabling organisations to scale their communication strategies beyond local markets.

“Communication is rapidly evolving from a support function into a strategic business enabler,” adds Van Deventer. “Organisations want more than simple outbound messaging. They want intelligent, interactive engagement that improves responsiveness, strengthens customer relationships and supports long-term business growth.

“As digital transformation continues to reshape business operations, organisations need communication platforms that are not only reliable and secure, but also flexible enough to adapt to changing customer expectations and operational demands. With the launch of our CPaaS solution, we can help businesses to modernise their communication strategies while improving efficiency, engagement and service delivery,” she concludes.

For more information on Datacentrix’s new CPaaS offering, please contact Jenna van Deventer on jvdeventer@enetworks.co.za.