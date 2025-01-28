Datacentrix marks 100% Black ownership, retains level one B-BBEE status and multiple ISO certifications

Ahmed Mahomed, CEO, Datacentrix Group. (Image: Datacentrix)

Datacentrix has marked a major milestone in its transformation journey by becoming 100% Black owned. Alongside this achievement, the organisation has retained its level one broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE) rating for the eighth consecutive year, affirming its commitment to driving meaningful change within South Africa's socio-economic landscape.

The organisation scored an impressive 127 out of 130 points on its latest B-BBEE scorecard, reflecting sustained efforts in areas such as employment equity, skills development and SME engagement, and is 72.88% Black women owned.

“These achievements are testament to Datacentrix's dedication to creating opportunities for economic growth, empowering local businesses and supporting transformative initiatives,” states Ahmed Mahomed, Datacentrix Group CEO.

Further strengthening its position as a trusted and secure hybrid IT systems integrator and managed services partner, Datacentrix has also reattained several ISO certifications. These include ISO 27001, 27701, 27017, 27018 and 27032 for information security and privacy management, as well as ISO 9001 for quality management, ISO 14001 for environmental management and ISO 45001 for occupational health and safety (OHS).

This year, in addition to the norm, Datacentrix upgraded ISO27001:2013 to ISO27001:2022, which required that the company demonstrate its ability to navigate the complexities of information security in today's digital environment.

“Datacentrix is proud to announce that the achievement of ISO20000-1:2018 confirms that the company's IT services management system is of the highest quality and is a reflection of our commitment to the continuous improvement of IT services,” Mahomed adds.

The ISO certifications validate Datacentrix's ability to deliver a mature service offering, and one that is aligned with international standards. They also reinforce the company's dedication to providing a secure, efficient and sustainable environment for its employees, customers and partners.

“Through these milestones, Datacentrix continues to position itself as a key enabler of South Africa's digital transformation, fostering growth, resilience and innovation in the local ICT sector,” he concludes.

Empowerment highlights: