Datacentrix named Agrimark Information Management Supplier Award winner for second year

Agrimark award 2024.

Datacentrix, which positions itself as a leading hybrid IT systems integrator and managed services provider, has been recognised as Agrimark's Supplier of the Year for Information Management (IM) for the second consecutive year. This prestigious award highlights Datacentrix's ongoing commitment to excellence, integrity and innovation in supporting Agrimark’s digital transformation initiatives.

Agrimark, a subsidiary of the KAL Group, has been a trusted provider of agricultural and lifestyle products for over a century. The annual Agrimark Supplier of the Year awards were established in 2011 to single out outstanding suppliers for their exceptional performance and alignment with Agrimark’s mission. Suppliers are classed within four distinct operational channels, namely agriculture, retail, fuel and services, allowing for a fair, comprehensive evaluation process that considers the specific needs and performance criteria of contenders within each procurement area. Winners are selected based on strict criteria including integrity, customer focus, value proposition and efficiency.

Agrimark works with approximately 7 000 suppliers across its various channels, and of the 60 suppliers within the IM category, around 15 – including Datacentrix – are considered strategic to the business, explains Charl Graham, Agrimark’s Group Manager: Information Management.

“The Supplier of the Year Award is based on a thorough and structured evaluation process. Each month, Agrimark assesses its suppliers against specific performance criteria. Integrity and ethical business practices are critical elements of the selection process, with any supplier failing to meet these standards being automatically disqualified,” he continues.

Datacentrix Agrimark award 2024.

“Datacentrix is included within this small number of notable suppliers, not only due to its ability to deliver high-quality services. The two organisations have enjoyed a lengthy, trust-based relationship, and over this time, we’ve experienced both stability in account management, with Francois de Kock at Datacentrix, as well as direct access to its senior leadership, which is of great comfort to Agrimark.”

During 2024, Datacentrix successfully completed a processing capacity upgrade, expansion and consolidation across the production and disaster recovery (DR) data centres to ensure business continuity and future growth availability. This year, so far, Datacentrix has implemented a data protection capacity upgrade and expansion across the production and DR data centres, ensuring complete, secure and available information and data protection across the business.

Reflecting on this recognition, Datacentrix’s Sales Team Leader for the Boland Region: Cape Region, Commercial, Francois de Kock, acknowledges the importance of working within an environment where evaluation is based on measurable performance rather than subjective opinions.

“It is refreshing to work with a client that sets clear evaluation criteria and assesses performance based on consistent, objective metrics rather than perception. This type of approach is extremely positive as it ensures that lines of communication are open.

“Datacentrix has established an honest, respectful relationship with Agrimark, one where we feel like an extension of Agrimark itself, not an outside supplier. We are honoured to receive this award for the second time and remain committed to delivering value and maintaining a trusted partnership with Agrimark,” De Kock concludes.