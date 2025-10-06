Datacentrix obtains Expert level in Fortinet’s Engage Partner Program

Johann Hechter, Pre-sales Technical Specialist at Datacentrix. (Image: Datacentrix)

Datacentrix, which positions itself as a leading hybrid IT systems integrator and managed services provider, today announced it has become an Expert-level partner in South Africa within Fortinet’s Engage Partner Program. This partner certification upgrade demonstrates Datacentrix’s continued efforts in maximising the Fortinet Security Fabric’s product and services portfolio, as well as obtaining certifications for employees as Fortinet experts to act as trusted advisors for customers.

“The unified security architecture from Fortinet delivers a powerful message by consolidating information from a single vendor into one unified fabric, which translates into real value for our customers,” says Johann Hechter, Pre-sales Technical Specialist at Datacentrix. “This promotion enables Datacentrix to provide even greater benefits to customers, including enriched data, economies of scale and access to an even broader range of security expertise.

“This achievement also allows Datacentrix to offer flexible, customisable programmes, ensuring we continue to meet evolving customer needs while creating stronger business opportunities,” he adds.

As an Expert-level partner, the highest partner level in the Fortinet Engage Partner Program, Fortinet recognises Datacentrix as a key partner in South Africa with a broad range of cyber security expertise and the ability to best meet customer needs with Fortinet’s industry-leading solutions.

“Datacentrix is committed to meeting new and evolving customer challenges created by work-from-anywhere models, hybrid IT environments and the evolving threat landscape, and securing customers’ entire infrastructure from the data centre to the cloud. This promotion recognises Datacentrix’s capabilities, expertise and industry knowledge needed to deliver digital acceleration for customers and accelerate growth,” says Julie Noizeux Inder, Channel Sales Manager for South Africa for Fortinet.

A programme focused on enabling opportunities for partners

Fortinet is committed to helping partners meet new and evolving customer challenges created by work-from-anywhere models, hybrid IT environments and the evolving threat landscape through Fortinet’s Engage Partner Program and enablement tools for partners. The programme is focused on enabling growth opportunities that are unique with Fortinet’s expansive portfolio built around the Fortinet Security Fabric, designed to secure customers’ entire infrastructure from the data centre to the cloud.

In addition, Fortinet is committed to helping partners grow productive, predictable and rewarding relationships to differentiate from competitors. The Fortinet Engage Partner Program helps partners acquire the industry knowledge they need to increase business opportunities, deliver digital acceleration for customers with customisable programmes and accelerate partner growth.