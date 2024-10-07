Datacentrix re-attains Rubrik Elite Partner status, strengthening commitment to cyber resilience in Africa

Datacentrix was the first South African company to attain this status in 2023.

Datacentrix, which positions itself as a leading hybrid ICT systems integrator and managed services provider, has once again solidified its position as a top-performing partner by re-achieving its Elite Partner status with Rubrik, the zero trust data security company.

Datacentrix was the first South African company to attain this prestigious status in 2023 and remains one of only a handful of local organisations at this level.

Rubrik’s partner programme requires Elite Partners to re-qualify every six months, while accumulating 100 points annually across several categories, including certifications, deal registrations, closed business and joint marketing initiatives. According to Bassam Almasri, Rubrik’s Director of Channel & Alliances – EMEA Emerging Markets, Datacentrix continues to work hard to meet these criteria, reaffirming its strong partnership with Rubrik.

Datacentrix Services Manager, Graeme Dendy.

Says Datacentrix Services Manager, Graeme Dendy: "Our collaboration with Rubrik continues to grow across all engagement layers, driven by a mutual commitment to delivering top-tier data security solutions to our clients. As a global leader in cyber resilience, Rubrik's continuous recognition by Gartner in the Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions – positioned furthest for Completeness of Vision for the fifth consecutive year in 2024 – speaks to the progressive technology we bring to the local market."

Almasri notes that Rubrik has doubled down on its commitment to South Africa, expanding the local team in-country and building its reach within the broader African region, commenting that the company continues to see Africa as a strategic focus, with a visit from Rubrik’s CEO, Chairman and Co-founder, Bipul Sinha, planned for later this year.

"Our close relationships with local partners, like Datacentrix, play a key role in helping us extend our reach within Africa. We are focused on working together to ensure that organisations across the continent can build stronger cyber resilience, developing their abilities to keep data ‘healthy’, repel cyber attacks and provide essential services during and after an attack."

Through regular executive engagements and a shared business plan, both Rubrik and Datacentrix are committed to helping businesses across Africa safeguard their critical information and stay ahead of evolving cyber threats, Almasri adds.