Datacentrix recognised among country’s top PMOs by PMI South Africa

PMI SA award – PMO of the Year runner-up.

Datacentrix, which positions itself as a leading hybrid ICT systems integrator and managed services provider, is proud to announce that its Project Management Office (PMO) has been recognised as ‘highly commended’ and runner-up for PMO of the Year. This was announced by the Project Management Institute (PMI) South Africa, the local chapter of the global authority on project management, at its prestigious PM Summit and Prestige Awards 2025, which honoured outstanding achievements in project management.

“Being recognised by PMI South Africa at a national level speaks directly to our commitment to operational excellence,” says Ahmed Mahomed, Group CEO of Datacentrix. “It reinforces our strategic objective to comply with the highest, globally recognised standards and to drive continuous improvement across critical areas such as project management, International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO), Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL) and broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE), where the business is recognised as a designated supplier and has maintained a level one contributor rating status for more than eight years.

“All of these acknowledgements reflect the professionalism and passion that our teams bring to every engagement and every project.”

Turning strategy into measurable results

The Datacentrix PMO is a central driver of strategic execution across the organisation, turning vision into measurable results through governance, structure and agility. Overseeing multimillion-rand ICT and digital transformation programmes across South Africa and the Middle East, the PMO ensures consistent delivery of high-value outcomes that align with business objectives and client priorities.

Built on PMI’s PMBOK and Agile best practices, and integrating ISO 9001, ISO 27001 and ISO 45001 standards, the PMO delivers enterprise-grade quality, compliance and security across all projects. Datacentrix’s PMO is also an engine for innovation and capability building. Its framework combines real-time analytics, AI-enabled schedule management as well as advanced risk management via automations, ensuring executives and clients have complete visibility and control over every stage of delivery, while also streamlining reporting and allowing for accelerated decision-making.

At the same time, its focus on mentorship, collaborative coaching, training and B-BBEE-aligned career development programmes is cultivating a future-ready project management workforce.

Ayanda Nyikana, President and CEO of PMI South Africa, says: “The Datacentrix PMO demonstrated a strong ability to translate business strategy into project execution with agility, innovation and precision. The team’s focus on continuous improvement and stakeholder alignment ensures project outcomes that drive real value and operational success."

“To be selected from several contenders as ‘highly commended’ and the runner-up to the City of Cape Town’s multiple award-winning PMO is a tremendous honour,” adds Ashveer Surujdeen, PMO Manager: Digital Business Solutions at Datacentrix. “This recognition validates the dedication of our team and the maturity of our practices, which consistently position us as a trusted partner to our customers. It also motivates us to continue to push the limits, embracing new opportunities while strengthening our culture of continuous improvement.

“The PM Summit and Prestige Awards are a benchmark of excellence in project management and Datacentrix’s runner-up placement reflects not only our strong governance framework but also our ability to translate best practice into tangible business value – hallmarks of a PMO that turns strategy into success,” he concludes.