Datacentrix recognised with top honours at recent Veeam Partner Awards

Datacentrix, a leading hybrid IT systems integrator and managed services provider, has once again been acknowledged for its excellence in delivering data protection solutions, taking home two accolades at the recent 2025 Veeam ProPartner Awards

The company was recognised as the winner of the ‘Fastest Growth of the Year’ award and also took the ‘Best Veeam Data Cloud for Microsoft 365’ title, highlighting both its rapid market momentum and deep technical capabilities.

Lisa Strydom, Senior Manager: Channel & Alliances Africa at Veeam, elaborates: “The Fastest Growth award is not just a reflection of commercial success, but a recognition of Datacentrix’s dedication, execution and strategic focus in driving our joint solutions to market. Operating in an incredibly competitive environment, Datacentrix has continued to deliver remarkable year-on-year growth.”

Datacentrix was also celebrated for its excellence in championing Veeam Data Cloud (VDC) for Microsoft 365 solutions, an offering that has become increasingly relevant for customers seeking robust data protection for SaaS workloads. VDC, built on the Microsoft Azure platform, is a fully inclusive solution for protecting Microsoft 365 environments.

“Veeam currently protects more than 23.5 million Microsoft 365 users globally via VDC, emphasising its importance to Veeam, and Datacentrix recognised and embraced this opportunity early on, delivering both on-premises and VCSP-based solutions to meet evolving customer needs,” adds Strydom. “As Veeam continues to expand its technology portfolio and collaborate more closely with Microsoft, Datacentrix is strategically positioned to drive these innovations into the market.”

According to Strydom, the two organisations have enjoyed a long-standing relationship, and she draws attention to Datacentrix’s brand loyalty. “Veeam and Datacentrix have fought side by side, and it’s not just their dependability that we regard, but also the honesty and transparency within the partnership.”

Says Duarte Guerra, Solution Architect and Backup-as-a-Service Leader within Datacentrix’s Enterprise Business Unit: “These awards reinforce Datacentrix’s ongoing investment into expanding our ‘as-a-service’ portfolio, which incorporates a highly reliable, secure, efficient and professionally managed backup-as-a-service (BaaS) solution.

“And while we’re proud of this milestone, our ambition is to take it even further, with plans to increase the number of Veeam awards that Datacentrix takes home next year.”

Looking ahead, Datacentrix and Veeam are continuing their strong partnership through several joint initiatives. These include a national roadshow, already underway with engagements in Port Elizabeth and East London, and ongoing participation in key industry events, such as the upcoming CIO Summit in the Western Cape.

Datacentrix is also expected to continue its sponsorship of the highly-anticipated VeeamON Tour South Africa in August, an annual showcase that attracts over 450 customers and highlights the latest in data management and resilience solutions.

Powered by Veeam backup and recovery technology, Datacentrix’s BaaS solution offering is built on robust datacentre infrastructure, with multiple layers of redundancy, and is backed with a commitment to customer-centric service excellence. Fully managed and monitored 24/7, Datacentrix’s BaaS incorporates data compression, encryption and deduplication technologies to optimise storage, reduce costs and secure data both in transit and at rest.

