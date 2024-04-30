Datacentrix retains Premier Corporate Partnership with HEITSA

Datacentrix is dedicated to serving the unique needs of the higher education sector.

Datacentrix, a leading hybrid ICT systems integrator and managed services provider, is pleased to announce it has retained its Premier Corporate Partnership with Higher Education Information South Africa (HEITSA) for another year.

HEITSA has a lengthy history of promoting professional skills and conduct in university ICT management, serving as a unitary voice for the South African higher education ICT professions.

According to Francois Jacobs, Sales Manager: Commercial at Datacentrix, the organisation is proud of its track record of supporting South Africa’s higher education sector and intends to continue building on the platform it established with HEITSA during the last year.

“Datacentrix remains dedicated to serving the unique needs of the higher education sector, reinforcing our commitment to contributing to its ongoing success and advancement.

“Through our partnership, we have been able to share ideas and knowledge with HEITSA members, bringing greater awareness to transformative technologies that can help the higher education sector to deliver improved, more efficient support of their students and staff,” he explains.

Over the past year, Datacentrix has received recognition for its agility, in-depth industry expertise, execution capability and ethical practices, through vendor acknowledgements, such as four awards from HPE and HPE Aruba Networking. These included Overall HPE Partner of the Year; HPE Service Delivery Partner of the Year; HPE As-a-Service Partner of the Year; and HPE Aruba Networking Partner Deal of the Year. A further two individual awards were received, namely Partner Services Sales Ambassador of the Year and Partner Sales Ambassador of the Year.

Francois Jacobs, Business Unit Manager at Datacentrix.

“In addition, Datacentrix was very proud to have achieved recertification as an HP Amplify Impact Partner. This programme is centred on purposes very important to Datacentrix as a business, such as climate action, human rights and digital equality, and the partnership status emphasises our dedication to sustainability, environmental responsibility.”

Recently, Datacentrix was included on HP’s Wall of Fame, as the winner of its inaugural ‘Go Beyond Reseller’ award at this year’s HP Southern African partner awards.

Furthermore, Datacentrix has continued to play a role in supporting local education, with the rollout of several implementations within the higher education space, including network upgrades and new rollouts, end-user computing projects, resourcing support and more, providing these institutes with access to leading technology at a competitive price point.

The company has also recently instituted bursary schemes with leading universities in Gauteng and the Northern Cape.

“Skills development within South Africa is something that Datacentrix has focused on for many years,” Jacobs continues. “We are committed to being part of South African education’s transformative journey and have several initiatives in place to support this, in addition to these bursary schemes. Through our graduate programme for instance, which has been running for 18 years, we have learners placed within work environments at higher education clients. This ensures they are gaining the practical experience and skills needed to further enhance the local technology skills pool.”

Jacobs adds that Datacentrix particularly thanks HPE Aruba Networking for its support in its HEITSA partnership. “HPE Aruba Networking will continue to bring its experience to the table, particularly around the enablement of smart campuses and student upliftment, in addition to several other Datacentrix partners.”

“We look forward to collaborating with HEITSA to continue in our objective of empowering higher education institutions to stay at the forefront of digital innovation and provide students with an exceptional learning experience,” Jacobs concludes.