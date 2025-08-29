Datacentrix shines with platinum performance at Lenovo partner awards for southern Africa

Datacentrix, which positions itself as a leading provider of high-performing and secure ICT solutions, has been honoured with three prestigious awards at Lenovo’s recent partner awards event in South Africa, which recognised achievements across the broader SADC region and spanned the Intelligent Devices Group (IDG), Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Services and Solutions Group (SSG) and International Sales Organisation (ISO) lines of business.
A Lenovo Tier 1 Platinum Partner, Datacentrix was presented with several accolades from Lenovo, including IDG Platinum Tier 1 Partner of the Year once again. The company also achieved recognition for its global accounts, being named as International Sales Organisation Platinum Partner of the Year.
Said Anle Els, Datacentrix Product Manager: End User Computing: “These acknowledgments from Lenovo emphasise Datacentrix’s dedication to ongoing collaboration and innovation, as well as the trust held between the two companies. The three awards received this year really celebrate what has been an outstanding team effort from both Datacentrix and Lenovo, which continues to be a highly strategic partner for us and provides continued excellent support.”
Els herself was also honoured at the recent event, being named as Lenovo’s IDG Relationship Champion of the Year for the second year running.
She expressed her pride in Datacentrix’s enduring relationship with Lenovo: “We value our partnership with Lenovo as being foundational to Datacentrix’s success. These awards reaffirm not only the strength of Lenovo’s solutions, but also the shared vision between our teams in delivering measurable impact for customers across the region.”
