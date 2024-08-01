Datacentrix Showcase 2024: A journey into the future of technology, sustainability

Datacentrix Group CEO Ahmed Mahomed.

Datacentrix, which positions itself as a leading hybrid IT systems integrator and managed services provider, is pleased to announce it will be hosting the next iteration of its iconic showcase event on Thursday, 22 August 2024 at Montecasino in Johannesburg. The event is proudly supported by Diamond sponsor, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE).

The full-day event promises a vibrant exploration of technological advancements that fuel progress, deliver exceptional business outcomes and pave the way for African companies to achieve sustainable growth.

The day will kick off with an opening plenary session at Montecasino’s Teatro, showcasing a welcome address by Datacentrix Group CEO, Ahmed Mahomed, followed by a keynote address by technology veteran and entrepreneur, Andile Ngcaba, Chairman and Founding Partner at Convergence Partners that will cover sovereign artificial intelligence.

President Ntuli, Managing Director at Hewlett Packard Enterprise South Africa, will host a discussion with Sanjeev Katwa, Technology Director at Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, showcasing how HPE solutions power Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – widely considered to be one of the most technologically advanced football stadiums in the world. The conversation will focus on how innovative technology has overcome complex challenges in sports and entertainment and changed the fan experience forever.

Next on the agenda is well known economist, Dr Azar Jammine, Director and Chief Economist of South Africa's leading independent economic research consultancy and forecasting company, Econometrix. He will discuss the impact of digitalisation on South Africa’s economic growth.

To complete the plenary, Duncan McLeod, well-respected ICT industry commentator and editor, will be leading an interactive CIO panel discussion, featuring chief information officers from diverse sectors, such as financial services, agriculture, higher education and entertainment, providing rich insights into overcoming challenges and unlocking competitive advantage through harnessing the power of advanced technologies.

Delegates will have the opportunity to digitally customise their afternoon conference agenda to select breakaway presentation sessions to be held in the movie cinema area at Montecasino. These 20-minute slots will cover pressing topics such as artificial intelligence, the data challenge, digitalisation, protection and privacy, security and governance, connectivity and hybrid technologies, including the cloud and everything as a service (XaaS).

In the afternoon, the Datacentrix Showcase 2024 will transform into an ‘Innovation Festival’, complete with a Digital Experience Lab, sponsor exhibition areas, local food truck market, networking pockets, prizes and entertainment.

“Datacentrix’s unwavering commitment to client success has driven the company over its rich history,” explains Datacentrix Mahomed. “We continue to achieve this by supporting business priorities through innovative technology solutions, applying diverse skills and creating ecosystems, while fostering deep, ethical partnerships.

“As a digital technology services and solutions provider with an expanding presence across 35 African countries and the Middle East, our end goal is to create sustainable business growth and success for our clients in this new, artificially intelligent, data-driven world. For this reason, the principal objective of the Datacentrix Showcase 2024 is to encourage public and private enterprise leaders to explore new technologies that unlock resiliency, deliver new value and impact positively on their market positioning.”

Datacentrix is grateful for the long-standing relationships shared with its strategic technology partners and extends heartfelt thanks to each participating sponsor for their support and involvement at Showcase 2024. These include Diamond sponsor, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, including HPE Aruba Networking; Platinum sponsors, HP and Lenovo; Gold sponsors, Cisco, Elastic, ExaGrid, Hitachi Vantara, Huawei, OpenText, Scale Computing and Teraco; Silver sponsors, Cybereason, Dell Technologies, Exclusive Networks Africa, GRG Banking, IBM, Infinidat, Infoblox, ManageEngine, Riverbed, Rubrik, Samsung, Trend Micro and Veritas; and Display sponsors, BeyondTrust, DataGroupIT, Mimecast, Nutanix, Palo Alto, Red Hat, Schneider Electric, Veeam and VMware by Broadcom.

The previous Datacentrix Showcase attracted close to 2 000 delegates, with overwhelmingly positive feedback from both guests and sponsors. Business leaders, technologists, business influencers and IT operational staff are urged to register for Datacentrix Showcase 2024 here or visit the event website for more information.



