Datacentrix, Utimaco join forces to boost data security and digital trust across Africa

Digital trust is a company asset. (Image: Datacentrix)

Datacentrix, which positions itself as a leading hybrid IT systems integrator and managed services provider, has announced a strategic partnership with global cyber security company Utimaco, to offer hardware security modules (HSMs), cryptographic key management and data protection technologies to organisations across Africa.

Demand for these types of solutions is rising as regulators tighten requirements and more business goes online. From financial services companies and telecommunications operators to government departments, healthcare providers, automotive businesses and agricultural organisations, highly regulated enterprises must protect sensitive information, secure transactions and demonstrate compliance.

"As local organisations embrace cloud adoption, digital banking, connected vehicles, 5G networks, smart agriculture and e-government initiatives, the need to secure data at every stage has never been greater,” explains Henry Minnaar, Business Unit Manager: Infrastructure Solutions and Agriculture Sector Lead at Datacentrix. “Our partnership with Utimaco means we can offer our clients proven, heavy-duty security tools to protect their assets while checking the necessary compliance boxes."

Henry Minnaar, Business Unit Manager: Infrastructure Solutions and Agriculture Sector Lead at Datacentrix. (Image: AI-enhanced)

Utimaco is known for its HSMs, payment security, public key infrastructure (PKI), data protection and compliance technologies. Businesses worldwide use these to secure cryptographic keys, protect payment transactions, support digital identity initiatives and enable zero-trust security architectures.

"Digital trust is becoming one of the most valuable assets a company can possess," adds Christiaan de Waal, Channel Manager for Africa, Iberia and France at Utimaco. "Our partnership with Datacentrix combines Utimaco's cryptographic security expertise with Datacentrix's market reach, technical capabilities and established customer relationships across Africa. Together, we are enabling organisations to build foundations for innovation, growth and long-term resilience."

“Looking at practical real-world examples, banks and payment providers can use Utimaco’s technology to secure payments and online banking while meeting local and international compliance standards,” Minnaar continues. “Telecoms operators will be able to protect 5G services and new digital platforms, while government agencies could better safeguard citizen data. In agriculture, connected farming equipment, IOT devices and precision farming are creating new security needs around operational systems and production information. Carmakers face a similar challenge as connected vehicles and software-defined mobility become more commonly used.”

Datacentrix will offer Utimaco's full portfolio of solutions through its partner ecosystem and customer engagement model, backed by local technical expertise, consulting services, deployment capabilities and ongoing operational support.