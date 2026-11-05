Datacentrix wins SolarWinds Growth Partner of the Year for South Africa title

At the recent SolarWinds World Tour in Johannesburg, SolarWinds, a provider of secure observability and IT management software, named Datacentrix, which positions itself as a leading hybrid ICT systems integrator, as Growth Partner of the Year for South Africa, acknowledging its commitment to developing the partnership.
According to Lucky Qwabe, Senior Security Solutions Specialist at Datacentrix, the award follows a focused effort over the past year by the Datacentrix Cyber Resilience business unit to strengthen customer engagement and convert SolarWinds opportunities across several industries.
“We set out to grow our presence in the cyber security and observability market, strengthening our broad cyber resilience portfolio and dedicating focused resources to developing the business. To have that effort acknowledged by SolarWinds is a good reflection of the work the team has put in,” says Qwabe.
“Datacentrix has demonstrated what strong partner collaboration looks like: a clear focus on customer outcomes, deep technical expertise and a sustained commitment to growing its SolarWinds practice,” states Dylan Lloyd, Account Executive for Enterprise Africa at SolarWinds. “Over the past year, the team has built real momentum across South Africa, helping organisations in mining, telecommunications and financial services strengthen visibility, resilience and performance across their IT environments. This award recognises the impact of that work, and we look forward to building on the partnership as demand for secure observability and cyber resilience continues to grow.”
Datacentrix has worked with SolarWinds since 2019, offering solutions that help organisations monitor and manage IT infrastructure, assess network performance and improve visibility across complex environments.
The company has closed a number of significant deals over the past year, with recent customer engagements including projects within the mining, telecommunications and financial services sectors. These span security information and event management (SIEM), infrastructure and network observability, and database performance analysis.
“Organisations need clear visibility into their IT environments to understand performance, identify risks and address issues before they affect operations,” Qwabe explains. “Our partnership with SolarWinds enhances our portfolio of capabilities that we can align with different customer requirements, while our team brings the technical knowledge and implementation expertise needed to put those capabilities to work,” he adds.
Datacentrix
Datacentrix is a leading, African-born systems integrator and managed services provider that operates in Africa and the Middle East. The company’s mature portfolio incorporates intelligent hybrid cloud solutions, security services, data management and resource augmentation.
As an industry forerunner with a prominent track record since 1994, Datacentrix leverages advanced technologies to help customers realise smart operations, competitive advantage and strategic business outcomes. The company partners with its customers to reshape their organisations through technology, paving the way to a sustainable future in an artificially intelligent, data-driven world.
Datacentrix has a noteworthy empowerment history and has held a Level One Broad-based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) Contributor rating since 2017. The company is 100% Black owned, 72.87% Black women owned and is esteemed as a Designated Supplier, which enables 135% procurement recognition for our customers.
For more information, please visit www.datacentrix.co.za