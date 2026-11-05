Datacentrix wins SolarWinds Growth Partner of the Year for South Africa title

From left: Dylan Lloyd, Sales Executive: Enterprise Africa at SolarWinds; Brett Skinner, Business Unit Manager: Cyber Resilience at Datacentrix; Lucky Qwabe, Senior Security Solutions Specialist at Datacentrix; Dan Hauenstein, Global Vice-President: Product Marketing at SolarWinds; and Sheetal Karla, Channel Manager: Middle East and Africa at SolarWinds.

At the recent SolarWinds World Tour in Johannesburg, SolarWinds, a provider of secure observability and IT management software, named Datacentrix, which positions itself as a leading hybrid ICT systems integrator, as Growth Partner of the Year for South Africa, acknowledging its commitment to developing the partnership.

According to Lucky Qwabe, Senior Security Solutions Specialist at Datacentrix, the award follows a focused effort over the past year by the Datacentrix Cyber Resilience business unit to strengthen customer engagement and convert SolarWinds opportunities across several industries.

“We set out to grow our presence in the cyber security and observability market, strengthening our broad cyber resilience portfolio and dedicating focused resources to developing the business. To have that effort acknowledged by SolarWinds is a good reflection of the work the team has put in,” says Qwabe.

“Datacentrix has demonstrated what strong partner collaboration looks like: a clear focus on customer outcomes, deep technical expertise and a sustained commitment to growing its SolarWinds practice,” states Dylan Lloyd, Account Executive for Enterprise Africa at SolarWinds. “Over the past year, the team has built real momentum across South Africa, helping organisations in mining, telecommunications and financial services strengthen visibility, resilience and performance across their IT environments. This award recognises the impact of that work, and we look forward to building on the partnership as demand for secure observability and cyber resilience continues to grow.”

Datacentrix has worked with SolarWinds since 2019, offering solutions that help organisations monitor and manage IT infrastructure, assess network performance and improve visibility across complex environments.

The company has closed a number of significant deals over the past year, with recent customer engagements including projects within the mining, telecommunications and financial services sectors. These span security information and event management (SIEM), infrastructure and network observability, and database performance analysis.

“Organisations need clear visibility into their IT environments to understand performance, identify risks and address issues before they affect operations,” Qwabe explains. “Our partnership with SolarWinds enhances our portfolio of capabilities that we can align with different customer requirements, while our team brings the technical knowledge and implementation expertise needed to put those capabilities to work,” he adds.