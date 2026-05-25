Datalab achieves Snowflake Elite Partner status, becoming only the second partner in Africa to reach the network’s highest tier

Achieving Elite status means every part of a consulting practice is operating at the highest level simultaneously. (Image source: 123RF)

Datalab has been awarded Snowflake Elite Partner status, the highest designation within the Snowflake Partner Network. Reserved for organisations that demonstrate sustained technical depth, production-scale delivery and measurable client outcomes on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, Elite status represents the pinnacle of Snowflake’s global partner programme. Datalab becomes only the second organisation in South Africa, and across the African continent, to achieve this recognition.

This prestigious recognition comes after four years of strategic partnership, deep technical investment and a consistent commitment to delivering exceptional outcomes for clients across South Africa. Datalab is also a Snowflake Intelligence launch partner, placing it among a select group of organisations globally chosen to shape how enterprises build and deploy AI natively on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud.

The Elite Partner designation is not awarded based on tenure. Organisations must meet the highest standards across every dimension of the partnership: certified technical expertise, a proven record of complex and successful customer implementations, active contribution to the Snowflake ecosystem and strong commercial performance.

Achieving Elite status means every part of a consulting practice is operating at the highest level simultaneously.

“This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Datalab team, alongside the incredible support and collaboration from the Snowflake EMEA team. It is a true example of the power of partnership, shared values and a joint commitment to delivering exceptional platforms and services for our clients. We are incredibly proud of what we have achieved together in such a short time and look forward to continuing to build strong, lasting partnerships,” said Reza du Plooy, Director of Strategy at Datalab.

Datalab’s elevation to Elite status is grounded in real client outcomes. Working with organisations across multiple sectors, Datalab has consistently delivered modern, cloud-native data platforms that reduce time to insight, improve decision-making and lay the foundations for scalable AI adoption. Clients that have partnered with Datalab report significant improvements in data accessibility, analytical capability and the speed at which data teams can deliver value to the business.

As Datalab has grown its Snowflake practice over the past four years, the team has consistently invested in education and community alongside client delivery. That commitment has been recognised by Snowflake in multiple ways throughout the partnership. Most recently, Douglas Day, Director of Engineering and Co-Founder of Datalab, was named a Snowflake Data SuperHero, becoming the first person in South Africa to receive this recognition.

The designation is awarded annually to fewer than 200 individuals globally and recognises outstanding contributions to community building, knowledge sharing, technical education and AI enablement. It is awarded to practitioners who go beyond their day-to-day roles to invest in the growth of the broader Snowflake ecosystem through content creation, training delivery, community leadership and inspiring others to get more from the platform.

“We are incredibly excited to continue growing our Snowflake practice and evolving our services as organisations accelerate towards an AI-driven future. As AI becomes increasingly embedded in how businesses operate, trusted, well-governed data foundations are becoming more important than ever.

This recognition strengthens our commitment to helping clients harness the full value of their data to enable scalable, enterprise-ready AI. These awards reflect the work we do every day and evidence our commitment to our practice, our clients, our partners and the broader community,” says Douglas Day, Director of Engineering at Datalab.

Looking ahead, Datalab is focused on helping organisations across Africa build the robust data foundations that make artificial intelligence both trusted and scalable. As AI moves from exploration to enterprise deployment, Datalab is committed to ensuring clients have the platform capability, data governance and implementation expertise needed to realise its full potential on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud.