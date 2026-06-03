Datalab named EMEA Snowflake Services Growth Partner of the Year at Snowflake Summit 2026

Datalab was honoured at Snowflake Summit 2026.

Datalab today announced at Snowflake’s annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2026, that it has been named the 2026 EMEA Snowflake Services Growth Partner of the Year by Snowflake, the AI data cloud company.

Datalab was recognised for its achievements within the Snowflake AI Data Cloud ecosystem, helping joint customers modernise their data platforms, accelerate AI adoption and unlock faster, more actionable insights. Through its deep expertise in Snowflake architecture, data engineering and advanced analytics, Datalab enables organisations to operationalise data and AI at scale. Its pragmatic, business-first approach ensures that clients not only build modern data foundations, but also translate them into measurable outcomes, including reducing risk and costs, improving operational efficiency and unlocking new revenue opportunities.

By combining Snowflake with leading ecosystem partners including Matillion, dbt, ThoughtSpot, Sigma and Power BI, Datalab delivers scalable, cloud-native data platforms that drive meaningful business impact and support real-world decision-making.

Douglas Day and Reza du Plooy.

Douglas Day, Director of Engineering, Datalab, said: “Being recognised as the Snowflake Services Growth Partner of the Year is an incredible achievement for our team and a reflection of their dedication to our clients, partners and the broader Snowflake community.

"We’re seeing a fundamental shift in how consultancies deliver value. In a data-driven world, the ability to synthesise, analyse and operationalise insights is no longer optional. It is both an operational necessity and a strategic advantage.

"We’re proud to work with clients who recognise this opportunity, trust us to deliver it and believe in Snowflake as the platform to enable it.”

Reza du Plooy, Director of Growth, Datalab, said: “Partnering with Snowflake has been one of the most rewarding strategic decisions for Datalab, for our business, our clients and our people. Working with Snowflake has shown us what is possible when strong teams come together.

"We have seen firsthand the impact of combining deep technical capability and rapid innovation with forward-thinking clients. As we continue to evolve into a more AI-enabled consultancy, Snowflake enables us to deliver modern data solutions with greater speed, cost-effectiveness and consistent quality.”

Nishant Bhardwaj, Partner Sales Africa, Snowflake, said: “Datalab is a valued partner for Snowflake in South Africa, consistently delivering value and building customer trust. Their commitment to customer success, strong team culture and close collaboration with Snowflake from day one has helped drive strong, measurable customer outcomes and build a strong Snowflake community in the region. We are proud to continue building on our collaboration in the years ahead.”

Learn more about Datalab and Snowflake here.

The Datalab team.

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