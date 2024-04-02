DCC Technologies becomes official distributor for Epson in SA, SADC region

EcoTank printers feature Epson's PrecisionCore Heat-Free Technology.

DCC Technologies has been appointed as an official distributor for Epson, a global leader in technology. This partnership will bring Epson's wide range of printing solutions to DCC Technologies' channel partners across South Africa and the SADC region.

Expanded product availability and support

Epson's product line includes home and office printers, commercial and industrial printing solutions, and visual and lifestyle products like the popular EcoTank printer series. DCC Technologies will offer these products to its network of partners in South Africa, Namibia, Botswana and Mozambique. Dedicated teams based in DCC Technologies' offices will provide key support to Epson's valued channel partners in the region.

Growing printer market creates opportunity

This collaboration comes at a time when the global printer market is expected to reach US$64.7 billion by 2028, according to a report by Research and Markets. This growth is driven by the increasing adoption of multifunctional printers across various sectors. These printers offer efficiency in document management, saving space and costs for businesses.

Enhanced market reach and customer value

"Through this partnership, Epson will leverage DCC Technologies' extensive distribution network and market expertise to improve our supply chain efficiency and meet the growing demand for our products," says Timothy Thomas, Country Manager at Epson South Africa.

"This aligns with our commitment to expanding our market reach and providing our customers with unparalleled access to Epson products and services. We are confident that this partnership will drive growth for both companies and deliver greater value to our customers.

"DCC Technologies has a strong position in the SADC distribution channel landscape," says Andrew Harris, Sales Director of DCC Technologies. "We are excited to partner with Epson, a world leader in technology. We will work together to increase their market share through exceptional service and our deep understanding of the region's IT needs."

Epson's EcoTank technology

Epson is a global leader in refillable ink tank technology. Their EcoTank cartridge-free ink tank printers are designed to be fast, affordable and easy to use. These printers allow users to enjoy high-quality colour printing without worrying about the cost of ink.

For example, the EcoTank series comes with up to three years' worth of ink in the box, allowing users to save up to 90% on printing costs compared to traditional ink cartridges. Additionally, EcoTank printers feature Epson's PrecisionCore Heat-Free Technology, which delivers sharp text and impressive colour photos and graphics.