DCC Technologies becomes official distributor for Hexnode in SA, SADC region

Hexnode’s product line will be a strong addition to DCC Technologies’ current software stack.

DCC Technologies, which positions itself as a leading ICT distributor, has been appointed an official distributor for Hexnode, a global leader in unified endpoint management (UEM) technology and enterprise software division of Mitsogo. This partnership will bring Hexnode's advanced UEM solutions to DCC Technologies' channel partners across South Africa and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region.

Hexnode’s product line includes a comprehensive suite of endpoint management solutions, covering mobile device management, security management and application control, and will be a strong addition to DCC Technologies’ current software stack.

DCC Technologies will offer these products to its network of partners in South Africa and across the SADC region. Dedicated teams based in DCC Technologies' country offices will provide key support to Hexnode’s valued channel partners in the region.

This collaboration comes at a time when the global UEM market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.4% from 2023 to 2030, driven by the increasing need for secure and efficient management of devices. Hexnode’s solutions offer businesses greater control, security and agility in managing endpoints, ensuring they stay ahead in a digital-first world.

“By partnering with DCC Technologies, Hexnode will tap into their extensive distribution network and market expertise, enhancing our supply chain efficiency to meet the increasing demand for our UEM solutions,” says Andella Matthews, sales manager at Hexnode.

“This partnership reflects our commitment to broadening our market presence and delivering unmatched access to Hexnode’s products and services,” she adds.

“We are thrilled to partner with Hexnode, a leader in UEM technology. With our deep understanding of the region’s IT landscape and commitment to exceptional service, we look forward to expanding their market presence and driving growth together,” says Fred Mitchell, general manager: software at DCC Technologies.

Hexnode is recognised as a leader in UEM, listed as a “leader and major player” in the recent IDC MarketScape UEM Vendors Assessment Reports 2024. Its solutions are designed to provide seamless and secure device management across a wide range of endpoints, ensuring efficiency, security and compliance for businesses.