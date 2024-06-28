DCC Technologies offers Dell 5690 Precision Workstation with AI enhancements

Dell 5690 Precision.

With the latest technology releases, it is clear that artificial intelligence (AI) and notebooks are on course to merge like never before. The Dell 5690 Precision is a good example of this. It is the smallest footprint 16-inch workstation with AI optimisation available, creating a machine where performance, beauty and AI intersect. And it is now available from the official Dell distributor in South Africa, DCC Technologies.

Inside the 5690 Precision is the latest Intel Core Ultra processors (up to Core Ultra 9), which is where the AI magic happens. The Core Ultra features the unique combined AI engine of CPU, integrated Intel Arc graphics GPU and dedicated low-power AI engine NPU, complete with Intel AI Boost and Intel vPro options.

Productivity receives a further boost thanks to Microsoft Copilot in Windows 11, but it does not stop there, since Dell’s AI-based Optimizer for Precision software enhances the user experience and workstation performance even further. In fact, Dell Optimizer for Precision learns and responds to the way users work, effectively improving application and device performance, thereby saving energy on battery life and improving network performance.

However, it is not only the AI enhancements of the 5690 Precision that should receive acclaim, but also its elegant mix of beauty and brawn. The 16:10 three-sided InfinityEdge display (up to UHD+ OLED), for one, is a sight to behold, while the Backlit Pro 2.5 keyboard, alongside the Haptics trackpad, is a breeze to work on. There is also a new Copilot Hardware Key, saving time by providing quick access to the tools needed to start the work day.

To expand more on improvements on the hardware front, this workstation offers faster integrated graphics and up to NVIDIA RTX 5000 Ada graphics, further boosted by up to 64GB of LPDDR5x 7467MT/s dual channel memory.

For exceptional video conferencing, Dell includes a FHD IR camera with high dynamic range and User Presence Detection, as well as dual microphones and four premium speakers. It is here where AI again plays a role, with AI-enhanced collaboration tools using 38% less power during Zoom calls. There are also AI boosts that make Windows Studio Effects during video conferencing, including smart framing and noise suppression, less impactful on the system.

Keeping the system powered is a six-cell (99.5Whr) lithium-ion polymer battery with Express Charge Boost, shipping with a 165W adapter that contains 90% post-consumer recycled plastic. In fact, the Precision 5690 is designed with at least 18% post-consumer recycled plastic and a chassis made with 75% recycled aluminium – key for those for whom sustainability is a practice.

George Lodewick, Dell Technologies Desktop and Notebook Specialist at DCC Technologies, believes the 5690 Precision workstation delivers premium performance, further enhanced by key AI inclusions. “For those wanting a machine capable of 3D CAD, graphic design, content creation and production, the Dell 5690 Precision is perfect. It is a workstation that delivers performance when needed most, complete with the latest AI enhancements that Dell, Microsoft and Intel are bringing to the table,” Lodewick notes.