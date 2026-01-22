DCC Technologies to distribute Kensington’s award-winning accessories across southern Africa

Andrew Harris, chief sales and marketing officer, DCC Technologies.

DCC Technologies has announced a new distribution agreement with Kensington, a global leader in desktop and mobile device accessories. The agreement positions DCC as one of only three official distributors of Kensington products in the South African and SADC regions, strengthening its offering to IT resellers and system integrators seeking premium solutions for productivity, security and workspace optimisation.

Under the agreement, DCC will stock a comprehensive range of Kensington products, including privacy filters, docking stations, laptop locks, ergonomic risers, monitor arms, mobile accessories and audio solutions. This addition complements DCC’s focus on enabling the modern workplace through innovation and trusted brands.

Andrew Harris, chief sales and marketing officer at DCC Technologies, says the partnership is a natural fit.

“Our channel partners are looking for quality, reliability and performance and Kensington delivers all three,” says Harris. “Their focus on design, sustainability and user-centric innovation perfectly aligns with DCC’s mission to equip partners with solutions that empower productivity and protect the modern hybrid workforce. We’re excited to make these world-class products more accessible across southern Africa.”

Kensington, founded in 1981 and now part of ACCO Brands, is known for setting the global standard in device security and workplace accessories. The company invented the first laptop lock in 1992 and remains a market leader in secure connectivity and ergonomic design. With more than 288 patents and over 50 international product design awards, Kensington continues to innovate with its SmartFit range, enabling personalised ergonomic comfort and privacy and security solutions trusted by enterprise customers worldwide.

Elsche Koekemoer, country manager of Kensington, adds: “Partnering with DCC Technologies extends our reach across the SADC region through a distributor with deep relationships, proven logistics expertise and a strong focus on customer success. Together, we aim to help organisations create safe, connected and productive work environments, whether in the office, at home or on the go.”

The partnership also underscores Kensington’s EcoVadis Silver Medal sustainability rating, placing it among the top 10% of companies in its industry for environmental and ethical performance.

For DCC’s reseller network, this means access to a broader, sustainable product portfolio supported by DCC’s technical, logistical and marketing capabilities – ultimately delivering better value and faster availability across southern Africa.