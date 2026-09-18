DCDT upbeat after entities show recovery signs

The comms department wants to build institutions in which good governance is part of the everyday culture of the portfolio. (Image source: iStock)

The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT) says three of its entities achieved clean audit outcomes, with the embattled South African Post Office (SAPO) achieving an unqualified audit opinion for the first time in six years.

This, as the communications department has prioritised improving governance and audit outcomes across its portfolio of entities.

The DCDT has oversight of 11 state-owned enterprises: Broadband Infraco, Film and Publication Board (FPB), Independent Communications Authority of South Africa, NEMISA, Postbank, SABC, SAPO, Sentech, State IT Agency, Universal Service and Access Agency of SA and .ZA Domain Name Authority.

Some of these have received billions of rands in bailouts from the state, are in the process of consolidation and have often been the subject of poor governance controls.

In a statement issued yesterday, the DCDT welcomes the financial management and performance of Sentech, the FPB and NEMISA for the 2025/26 financial year.

It further states the results are due to sustained effort from the boards, executive management and employees of FPB, Sentech, SAPO and NEMISA.

“While these audit outcomes are important achievements, they are not an end in themselves. They provide a strong foundation for institutions that are well governed, accountable and better positioned to deliver effectively on their respective mandates.”

To get a handle on the governance instability, audit regressions and repeat findings, the DCDT says it closely monitored audit action plans, strengthened oversight and accountability structures, and initiated effective internal controls.

“These interventions form part of the department’s broader objective of building high-performing and well-governed ICT public entities capable of supporting South Africa’s digital transformation agenda.”

According to the DCDT, it will continue working closely with the leadership and boards of all its entities to address outstanding governance and audit matters.

“The objective is not simply to respond to audit findings after the fact, but to build institutions in which good governance, accountability and sound financial management become part of the everyday culture of the portfolio.”