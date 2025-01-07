Deadline looms for Gauteng online school placements

The Gauteng Department of Education says late applications are open until 30 January.

Gauteng parents and guardians have until 30 January to ensure their children who are going to grades one and eight in the 2025 academic year have been placed.

This, after the Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) made an extension to accommodate incomplete (applications with missing required documents) and late applications.

GDE’s online admissions system for the 2025 academic year officially went live on 11 July until 12 August 2024.

The department introduced the schools online registration system for learners in 2016, under the leadership of former premier Panyaza Lesufi. This was part of the department’s effort to prevent long queues and encourage a tech-savvy school registration process.

GDE announced on its social media pages that late applications will be open from 11 December 2024 to 30 January 2025.

The department clarified that only schools with available space will be listed on the system. Parents are advised to apply to only one school, and note that placement at the chosen school is automatic and final.

Applications can only be done online and parents can either submit their documents online or hand deliver at their selected schools when schools reopen next week.

In September when the department started placing learners, the Gauteng MEC for Education, Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation, Matome Chiloane confirmed that over 293 000 placement offers were issued to parents for both grades.

Click here for more information.