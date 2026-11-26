Beware of payroll fraud this festive season. (Image: Genghis Technology)

As South African businesses finalise bonuses and count down to the festive break, Payroll Professional, a Sage Platinum Business Partner, is warning employers and job seekers that criminals are planning their own December. Stretched teams, staff on leave and record processing volumes create the pressure fraudsters rely on to slip fake requests through.

The scale of the problem is already visible. SABRIC, the South African Banking Risk Information Centre, reported that digital banking fraud accounted for 65.3% of all reported financial crime incidents in 2024, most of it through social engineering rather than technical hacking. Its 2025 figures, released earlier this year, put banking fraud losses at R3.9 billion, up 23% on the previous year. Banks have specifically flagged urgent payment requests and fraudulent changes to banking details as leading festive season tactics.

"Payroll fraud rarely looks like fraud. It looks like a reasonable e-mail on a busy Thursday afternoon asking you to update someone's bank account before the bonus run," said Rylin Subrayan, Founder and MD of Payroll Professional. "Criminals are counting on pressure and urgency. The most effective defence is a simple, boring process that nobody is allowed to skip, even when the request appears to come from the managing director."

Payroll Professional has issued a practical alert to clients setting out the four most common risks and five protective steps.

What to watch for

Banking detail changes: "Urgent" requests to update an employee's or supplier's bank account before bonuses or salaries are paid.

"Urgent" requests to update an employee's or supplier's bank account before bonuses or salaries are paid. Phishing e-mails: Fake invoices and "verify your details" links that look like they come from SARS, your bank or even your payroll provider.

Fake invoices and "verify your details" links that look like they come from SARS, your bank or even your payroll provider. Ghost employees: Fictitious or former employees quietly added to the payroll ahead of December.

Fictitious or former employees quietly added to the payroll ahead of December. Unusual system access: Logins at odd hours, or changes made by people who don't normally handle payroll.

Five ways to protect your business

Verify banking changes by phone. Call the employee or supplier on a number already on file, never one supplied in the e-mail requesting the change. Reconcile headcount before December. Check that everyone on the payroll is an active, current employee. Separate payroll duties. The person who captures changes should not be the one who approves payments. Review system access. Remove access for anyone who no longer needs it, especially staff who left during the year. Slow down on "urgent" requests. Pressure is a scammer's best tool. If something feels off, pause and check.

"If your team does only one thing before the break, make it the call-back rule for banking changes," added Subrayan. "It takes two minutes and it stops the most common payroll fraud in its tracks."

Employers who suspect a fraudulent request should stop the payment, contact their bank and report the incident to their payroll provider immediately. Payroll Professional clients can contact their dedicated payroll consultant for support.