Decision Inc. achieves SAP Expert Tier for Business Technology Platform competency

Ignatius Richards, Executive for xP&A at Decision Inc.

Decision Inc. is proud to announce it has earned the prestigious SAP Expert Tier for the Business Technology Platform (BTP) under the SAP Competency programme, recognising its deep expertise in BTP. This distinction includes specialisations in analytics and planning, application development and integration, as well as database and data management.

This milestone affirms Decision Inc.’s commitment to delivering innovative, integrated SAP solutions that enable its customers to harness powerful analytics, seamless application integrations and robust data management capabilities. The competency framework level reflects Decision Inc.'s proven track record of successful customer outcomes and technical excellence in SAP BTP deployments.

Ignatius Richards, Executive for xP&A at Decision Inc., commented: “Earning this SAP Expert competency is a testament to our entire team’s dedication and expertise. It testifies to our ability to support our customers on their transformation journey to the latest offerings from SAP. We are all about the business value of these solutions, and our success stories speak to this commitment.”

Recognition of proven delivery and deep expertise

Decision Inc., as a SAP Silver Partner, participates in the following engagement model/s:

SAP PartnerEdge Sell

Solution sales: SAP product and technology advisory and support services.

SAP PartnerEdge Build

Solution building: Build a solution on top of, or integrate with, SAP technology.

SAP PartnerEdge Service

Consulting services: SAP solution design, development, implementation and integration guidance.

Strengthening Decision Inc.’s SAP partnership

Being a SAP Expert Partner opens new doors for Decision Inc. to collaborate closely with SAP and bring the most up-to-date solutions to its customers. Decision Inc. is proud to be part of this ecosystem where expertise meets impact.

This achievement reinforces Decision Inc.'s promise to its customers that not only does it deliver groundbreaking solutions, it also creates real value and transformation, helping them thrive in an ever-evolving digital landscape.