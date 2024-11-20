Decision Inc. acquires ProQuest Consulting

ProQuest Consulting joins Decision Inc. team. (Image: Decision Inc.)

Decision Inc., which positions itself as a leading global technology services consultancy, today announced the acquisition of ProQuest Consulting, a top Australian Salesforce Summit Partner renowned for delivering exceptional, tailored Salesforce solutions.

“Over the past 13 years, ProQuest has proven its commitment to innovation and customer success,” said Nicholas Bell, Group CEO, Decision Inc. “They’re recognised not only for the quality of their solutions but for a customer experience that stands out in the market; clients feel listened to, understood and supported with solutions that match their needs and empower them to achieve the highest performance.”

“By combining ProQuest’s Salesforce expertise with our strengths in artificial intelligence (AI) and data, we’ll set new standards of excellence in delivering impactful technology solutions.”

As part of the acquisition, ProQuest’s team will join Decision Inc. Australia, becoming part of the broader Decision Inc. group, with ProQuest’s executives joining the Australian exco. ProQuest’s focus on Salesforce will remain unchanged, while employees from both companies will gain opportunities to expand their skills and deliver even more advanced, integrated solutions to clients.

“ProQuest’s client-focused approach aligns with our values at Decision Inc. By combining ProQuest’s Salesforce expertise with our strengths in artificial intelligence (AI) and data, we’ll set new standards of excellence in delivering impactful technology solutions to our clients. The introduction of the team will increase the Decision Inc. Australia business to over 65 people locally and increase the Decision Inc. business to just under 400 people,” said Bell. “ProQuest’s clients can expect a seamless transition, with services continuing uninterrupted.”

Aymeric Zito will continue to lead ProQuest Consulting as Managing Director, with Clive Roberts as Sales Director at ProQuest Consulting.

“Decision Inc. is renowned for its expertise in data strategy, management and AI,” said Zito. “Their impressive portfolio of enterprise and government clients, combined with strong capabilities in AI, perfectly complements our Salesforce strengths. Together, we’re positioned to lead digital transformation, empowering organisations across the region to harness the full power of Salesforce, data and AI.”