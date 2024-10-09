Decision Inc. breaks mould with enhanced proactive Microsoft Managed Services

Sanmari van Wyk, Programme Manager - ERP of Decision Inc.

Decision Inc., which positions itself as a leading global advisory technology consulting company and leader in managed IT solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its enhanced proactive Microsoft Managed Services under its Business and Automated Digital Applications divisions. Building on its long-standing expertise and deep commitment to client success, this evolved service is set to enhance and redefine the way businesses manage their operations, bringing unparalleled efficiency, foresight and resilience to organisations across various industries.

As the demands on IT infrastructure continue to rise, businesses face new challenges, from scaling their operations to managing complex cloud environments. In response, Decision Inc. has invested in expanding its proactive capabilities, ensuring clients benefit from even more robust monitoring, automated issue resolution and predictive analytics to optimise their IT ecosystems.

Decision Inc.’s proactive Microsoft Managed Services are designed to anticipate challenges before they arise, ensuring smooth, uninterrupted operations. This forward-thinking strategy combines state-of-the-art technology with expert insights to deliver a seamless, robust service experience.

"We’ve always prided ourselves on delivering exceptional Microsoft Managed Services to our clients," said Sanmari van Wyk, Programme Manager – ERP of Decision Inc. "This new proactive approach reflects our ongoing commitment to stay ahead of the curve. We’re enhancing our already high level of service to give our clients even more confidence that their IT infrastructure is not just managed, but optimised for the future."

This enhanced service includes:

Functional support: Our dedicated team provides continuous support, addressing any functional issues to ensure your systems run smoothly and efficiently. Upgrade planning and execution: We manage the entire upgrade process, from meticulous planning to seamless execution, ensuring minimal disruption and maximum benefit. New feature releases: Stay ahead of the curve with regular new feature releases that keep your systems and applications current and competitive. Bug fixes: Our proactive approach includes prompt identification and resolution of bugs, maintaining optimal system performance. Agility and innovation with Azure DevOps: Leveraging the power of Azure DevOps, we deliver agile and innovative solutions that enhance your development and operational capabilities. Customisation: Recognising that each business is unique, we offer tailored services to meet your specific needs, driving efficiency and growth.

Client success – our ultimate goal

“Our clients’ success is our success,” said Carli Freese, Client Services Lead – Business Applications at Decision Inc. “With our proactive Microsoft Managed Services, we are not just solving problems but also identifying opportunities for improvement and innovation. This has fundamentally always been our approach, but now we are just solidifying it. It’s about creating a partnership that drives continuous growth.” Several clients have already experienced the transformative impact of our proactive managed services. From reducing operational costs to preventing critical system failures, the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.

“Being proactive means we are always a step ahead,” added Sian Noble, Client Services Lead – Automated Digital Applications at Decision Inc. “We don’t wait for issues to arise. Instead, we anticipate and address them, ensuring our clients can operate with confidence and focus on what they do best.”

A word from our leadership

“At Decision Inc., we not only solve problems, we prevent them,” concludes Van Wyk. “Our proactive Microsoft Managed Services reflect this commitment, offering our clients a smarter, more efficient way to manage their operations. We take pride in ensuring transparency every step of the way, and our proactive approach maximises the value of your service hours by focusing on meaningful enhancements, not wasted time.

"We’re excited about what these advancements can do for our clients, and we invite businesses looking for a more intelligent, forward-thinking service to reach out. Let’s explore how we can help your business thrive in today’s fast-paced digital landscape.”

To find out more about our services, please visit Microsoft Managed Services or contact us.