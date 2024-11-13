Decision Inc. celebrates financial pioneers by proudly sponsoring Finance & Technology Award at 2024 CFO Awards

Joanne Tanner, Group CFO, Decision Inc. (Image: Decision Inc.)

As the sponsor of the Finance & Technology Award, Decision Inc. believes in recognising the CFOs who have been at the forefront of innovation, invested in and unlocked technologies that transformed their businesses to create new value.

Since its inception, Decision Inc. has been committed to excellence, and this year it is proud to celebrate excellence as a partner for the 2024 CFO Awards. “We know that CFOs are pivotal stakeholders in driving their businesses to create value, enable growth and maximise profit. These are goals that we have seen them achieve faster by collaborating in crafting and executing a successful business-aligned digital strategy,” says Joanne Tanner, Group CFO of Decision Inc.

The ability to enable digital agility is essential for organisations to remain competitive. Modern businesses must redefine their finance functions to create value, enhance operational efficiency, promote financial precision and ensure regulatory compliance to thrive in the future. “Currently, finance plays a pivotal role as a strategic and commercial business partner, driving organisations to new heights in challenging economic times,” adds Tanner.

About this award

The CFO Awards, and specifically the Finance & Technology Award, celebrates the forward-thinking CFO. This award celebrates the CFO who has played a crucial role in crafting and executing a successful business-aligned technology strategy to provide businesses with value delivery.

This award symbolises the courage and vision required to innovate financial operations within an organisation. “We are delighted to pay tribute to the remarkable recipient, who has not only exceeded stakeholders' expectations but has also created a finance and or business environment that sets new industry standards,” says Tanner. The winner of the Finance & Technology Award has ultimately realigned people, processes and technology to master digital finance.

Here are the 2024 finance executive nominees: https://cfoawards.co.za/nominees/

Why is Decision Inc. sponsoring this award?

For over 15 years, Decision Inc. has been working closely with the office of the CFO to drive meaningful change and transformation in finance.

“This award reflects our commitment as finance business partners to encourage the adoption of cutting-edge technologies that improve financial operations and reporting, ensuring organisations stay competitive and resilient against technological and macro-economic disruptions, using their data to create value,” adds Tanner.

Through this initiative, Decision Inc. is aligned to inspire more finance leaders to become catalysts for change, safeguarding their organisations against emerging risks and positioning themselves as key influencers in addressing the challenges our country faces.

Why is integrating finance and technology so important?

With global pressures and challenging markets forcing finance and technology to integrate to keep up, it is becoming more evident that this integration is a priority for driving informed decision-making within organisations. According to Tanner: “Integrating state-of-the-art technologies like AI, advanced analytics, machine learning and automation empowers us to access real-time data on financial performance from which valuable insights can be gained. This capability allows organisations to make agile and strategic decisions in line with their strategic goals.”

Furthermore, Tanner emphasises that integrating finance and technology promotes collaboration across departments, effectively breaking down operational silos. “We know that by fostering close partnerships between finance and IT teams, processes like budgeting, forecasting and reporting can be streamlined,” she states. “This collaboration not only improves accuracy and reduces time spent on manual tasks, but also encourages innovation, positioning us to enhance the strategic and commercial value that finance brings to an organisation. In a rapidly evolving global landscape, aligning finance with technology empowers us to adapt, innovate and maintain a competitive edge.”

In conclusion

Decision Inc. is excited to be part of the 2024 CFO Awards set to celebrate excellence in financial leadership, bringing together the country's top financial professionals to recognise their contributions to the business landscape. This prestigious event not only honours the achievements of chief financial officers, but also highlights the vital role they play in driving sustainable growth and innovation within their organisations.