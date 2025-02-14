Decision Inc. earns Microsoft Solution Designation for Azure Infrastructure, solidifying position as a cloud leader

Decision Inc. is committed to empowering clients to unlock the full potential of Microsoft Azure.

Decision Inc. is proud to announce that it has attained Microsoft’s Solution Designation for Azure Infrastructure. This prestigious recognition underscores the company's credibility and expertise within the Microsoft partner landscape, reinforcing its commitment to delivering top-tier solutions to its clients. It is a distinction that underscores Decision Inc.'s technical leadership in cloud transformation, workload migration and infrastructure optimisation.

Achieving this designation highlights Decision Inc.'s proficiency in building robust and scalable solutions from the infrastructure layer all the way up to the application layer, and across the data value chain. The company's team of experts is well-equipped to assist clients in leveraging the full potential of Azure Infrastructure, ensuring seamless integration, native cloud security and optimal performance at the most optimised costs.

This accomplishment complements Decision Inc.'s existing Solution Designations for Business Applications, Azure Digital & App Innovation and its Advanced Specialisation in Data & Analytics. With these combined capabilities, Decision Inc. is uniquely positioned to provide comprehensive solutions that address the diverse needs of its clients. From data management and artificial intelligence to business process automation and application development, Decision Inc. offers a holistic approach to digital transformation, ultimately reinforcing the company’s commitment to enabling organisations to enhance agility, security and performance in an increasingly digital-first world.

Leading the way in cloud and digital app innovation

“This seal of approval means that Microsoft trusts that we have the expertise and resources to support our clients’ digital innovation journeys, like so many clients already do," says Suven Moodley, Business Manager of Business Applications.

Suven Moodley, Business Manager of Business Applications. (Image: Supplied)

"We are thrilled to receive this recognition from Microsoft,” added Robynne Todd, Business Manager of Cloud Enablement at Decision Inc. “As one of the few Microsoft partners to achieve this designation, it validates our dedication to excellence and our ability to deliver innovative solutions that drive business success.”

With AI-driven cloud technologies rapidly shaping the future of business, Decision Inc. is committed to empowering clients to unlock the full potential of Microsoft Azure. Through cutting-edge cloud architectures, intelligent automation and forward-thinking digital strategies, the comapany ensures its clients are well-positioned for success in the digital age.

For more information on how Decision Inc. can support your cloud modernisation journey, visit https://decisioninc.com/cloud-modernisation-and-optimisation/.