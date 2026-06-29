Decision Inc. expands cloud ecosystem with Google Cloud partnership to power enterprise innovation

Google Cloud partner announcement.

Decision Inc., a global advisory-led cloud and AI partner, today announced the formalisation of its Google Cloud partnership. The agreement reflects the company's ongoing commitment to building an enterprise-grade technology ecosystem capable of meeting the full spectrum of cloud, data and AI requirements that organisations face as they pursue sustainable innovation and growth.

Enterprise leaders across financial services, manufacturing, retail, healthcare and mining are under increasing pressure to translate technology investment into measurable business performance. Decision Inc. works with over 300 organisations annually to help them do precisely that: assess where they are, define where they need to go and implement the cloud and AI foundations required to get there.

“Innovation at enterprise scale requires more than powerful technology. It requires a partner who understands the business context well enough to know which capabilities to deploy, in which sequence, and to what end. That is the commitment we make to every organisation we work with,” said Nick Bell, Group CEO, Decision Inc.

Powering innovation through advisory-led partnership

Decision Inc.'s approach to cloud advisory is grounded in a structured, outcome-led methodology: assess the current state, define the target architecture, implement in focused and time-boxed engagements, and support the platform as it scales. This sequence ensures that technology decisions are anchored in commercial objectives from the outset, and that the innovations delivered are ones the business can sustain and build on.

Nick Bell, Group CEO, Decision Inc.

The addition of Google Cloud to Decision Inc.'s ecosystem extends the company's capacity to address enterprise innovation requirements in AI-native architecture and high-velocity data processing. For organisations seeking to move from fragmented data environments to governed, scalable platforms capable of supporting real-time analytics and AI workloads, this expanded capability set provides a materially broader range of architecturally sound options.

Across its engagements, Decision Inc. has consistently observed that the organisations achieving the greatest returns on technology investment are those that approach platform selection as a strategic decision rather than a procurement one. The companies that innovate most effectively are not necessarily those with the largest technology budgets; they are those whose technology choices are most precisely aligned to the outcomes they are trying to achieve.

How Decision Inc. helps organisations innovate

The Google Cloud partnership extends Decision Inc.'s capacity to deliver across four areas where cloud architecture, data foundations and AI capability intersect most directly with enterprise outcomes.

Enterprise assurance and data Architecture. Decision Inc. validates existing enterprise architectures and designs the target-state blueprint and roadmap required to move from current constraints to a scalable, governed foundation. This engagement establishes the architectural confidence that all subsequent technology investment depends on.

Building and implementing AI use cases and solutions. Decision Inc. implements AI solutions across both internal operations and client-facing functions, combining technical delivery with the training and change management programmes needed to sustain adoption at scale.

Implementing lakehouse and modern data platforms. Decision Inc. leads the end-to-end execution of lakehouse migrations, establishing governed, trusted data platforms that provide the reliable data foundation organisations need to support analytics, reporting and AI workloads at enterprise scale.

Cloud use, security and cost optimisation. Decision Inc. optimises cloud licensing and architecture to ensure that security governance and cost management are embedded into the platform from the outset, not retrofitted after expenditure has already been committed.

Enterprise innovation is not a technology problem. It is a strategy and execution problem. Decision Inc. exists to close that gap: to help organisations convert technology investment into innovation capacity, and innovation capacity into sustained commercial performance.