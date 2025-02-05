Decision Inc. transforms RCL FOODS Sugar and Milling business analytics with SAP Datasphere, SAP BW Bridge, SAP Analytics Cloud

RCL FOODS Sugar and Milling selected Decision Inc. to implement SAP solutions.

RCL FOODS Sugar and Milling operates a streamlined, centralised cloud infrastructure with SAP Datasphere, SAP BW Bridge and SAP Analytics Cloud to support their business intelligence and analytical requirement.

About RCL FOODS Sugar and Milling

RCL FOODS Sugar and Milling is part of RCL FOODS, which is a leading South African food producer with a diverse portfolio spanning key categories, including sugar, milling, baking, consumer products and pet foods.

Fact sheet Solution: SAP Datasphere, SAP BW Bridge, SAP Analytics Cloud Industry: Food manufacturing Provider: Decision Inc. User: RCL FOODS Sugar and Milling

RCL FOODS is known for delivering quality products under a range of popular brands and operates a robust supply chain that extends from raw material sourcing through manufacturing to distribution. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, RCL FOODS Sugar and Milling continually seeks to optimise its operations and improve efficiencies in its data management and reporting processes.

The requirement

RCL FOODS Sugar and Milling faced a critical need to transform its data management and analytics capabilities to keep in pace with the evolving demands of the business.

Demands for information from internal as well as external parties are increasing on an ongoing basis. The current BI reporting available in the RCL FOODS Sugar business unit is primarily operationally focused. The recent changes in the business landscape and new requirements have put an even bigger focus on the value of insights and intelligence, which necessitates the renewed drive of BI adoption and maturity in the business unit.

BI is deemed to be an integral part of the operations and is seen as a key component in ensuring the delivery of the business unit strategy. The functionality of the current BI toolsets do not support the future BI vision to move the business unit from operationally focused reporting to the next level of BI maturity; this includes predictive, prescriptive and cognitive analytics to enable the business unit to make strategic decisions quicker within in an ever-changing environment.

The solution

After evaluating various options, RCL FOODS Sugar and Milling selected Decision Inc. as their ideal implementation partner. Together with SAP, they identified SAP Datasphere, SAP BW Bridge and SAP Analytics Cloud as the best solutions for their data challenges. SAP Datasphere’s unique ability to integrate SAP and non-SAP data sources on a single cloud platform provided the scalability and seamless integration RCL FOODS Sugar and Milling needed.

Key features, like the “spaces” concept within Datasphere, enabled both IT and business users to collaborate on data models seamlessly, allowing broader accessibility to data insights across the organisation. Importantly, SAP Datasphere’s compatibility with existing SAP BW functionality through the Bridge ensured that RCL FOODS Sugar and Milling could transition to the cloud while at the same time retaining legacy development investment done in SAP BW.

Combined with SAP Analytics Cloud, the solution offers the ideal platform to support a powerful, user-friendly interface for unified planning, reporting and predictive analytics. This robust architecture will empower RCL FOODS Sugar and Milling to foster a data-driven, collaborative and agile environment ready to meet the demands of the future.

Implementation approach

A well-documented framework, open and transparent communication with the client, strong stakeholder collaboration and a shared understanding of objectives created a solid foundation for the project. This comprehensive management approach – supported by a RACI framework and technical knowledge transfer – ensured timely deliverables and a positive team dynamic throughout the project life cycle.

The client's preparation and in-depth understanding of their environment enabled timely discussions and effective problem-solving. Internal documentation reviews and delivery checks by Decision Inc. ensured high-quality solution delivery.

Effective project management, with clearly defined timelines and responsibilities, kept the entire team focused and on task. The phased project approach lays the foundation and necessary building blocks for the rest of the development phases to come.

The outcome

Today, RCL FOODS Sugar and Milling operates a streamlined, centralised cloud infrastructure with SAP Datasphere and SAP BW Bridge, which enables access to relevant information across business units. The “spaces” feature allows end-users to manage data independently while maintaining strong governance, empowering faster, data-driven decision-making across the organisation and allowing IT teams to focus on more complex analytics tasks.

The solution enables the following benefits:

The unified cloud platform enables faster, more accurate reporting and frees resources, allowing RCL FOODS Sugar and Milling to allocate more time and budget to high-impact projects.

The major benefits include the following:

Single point of entry with full integration between models (eliminating the repetitive manual actions for Excel and PowerPoint). This also allows the team to drive the unit’s strategy of storyboarding and automation of management accounts, and dashboards that will assist in cost and management meetings. The commercial team will be able to focus on optimisation and cost leadership.

Deeper insights to deliver business value and identify BIC (best in class) initiatives by analysing big data sets and focusing in on all cost drivers.

Increased opportunity for self-service, increasing agility, collaboration, sharing of models and reduction in key IT staff dependency level for development.

The commercial team can develop dashboards and graphs once, which will automatically update through the BI platform, which takes away repetitive compilation actions.

Future-proof BI solution that is aligned with SAP’s future BI roadmap.

Supporting the EXCO to make real-time strategic decisions by providing key insights.

Planning, BI, predictive and augmented capabilities in one solution.

Key takeaway for potential users

For organisations considering SAP Datasphere and SAP BW Bridge, this solution goes beyond simplifying data management. By unifying diverse data sources within a scalable cloud platform, it reduces data silos, speeds up reporting and enhances organisation-wide data access. This empowers both business users and IT teams to collaborate effectively, leading to faster, more informed decision-making – a competitive advantage in today’s data-driven landscape.