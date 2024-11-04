Decoding cyber security: Trends and predictions for the next decade

Cyber criminals leverage AI to create more sophisticated attacks.

What does the future hold for cyber security? As technology continues to evolve, so do the threats and challenges in the cyber security landscape.

Here are some key trends and predictions for the next decade.

The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) in cyber security

AI is set to play a significant role in cyber security, both as a tool for defence and as a weapon for attackers. AI-driven security systems can analyse vast amounts of data to detect anomalies and potential threats in real-time. However, cyber criminals are also leveraging AI to create more sophisticated attacks.

According to a report by the World Economic Forum, AI will be a double-edged sword in the cyber security domain. While AI offers powerful tools for enhancing cyber security, it also presents new challenges as cyber criminals exploit these technologies for malicious purposes. Therefore, it is crucial for organisations to stay vigilant and continuously adapt their security strategies to mitigate the risks associated with AI-driven threats.

Increased focus on cloud security

With the growing adoption of cloud services, securing cloud environments will become a top priority. Organisations will need to implement robust cloud security measures to protect sensitive data and ensure compliance with regulations. A study by Gartner predicts that by 2025, 99% of cloud security failures will be the customer’s fault. This only underscores the critical importance of implementing robust cloud security measures and educating users on best practices.

The evolution of ransomware

Ransomware attacks are becoming even more targeted and sophisticated. In fact, according to Sophos’ State of Ransomware 2024 survey report, the average ransom payment has increased 500% in the last year. Organisations that paid the ransom reported an average payment of $2 million, up from $400 000 in 2023. However, ransoms are just one part of the cost. Excluding ransoms, the survey found the average cost of recovery reached $2.73 million, an increase of almost $1 million since the $1.82 million that Sophos reported in 2023.

The importance of cyber resilience

As cyber threats become more pervasive, organisations will need to focus on building cyber resilience. This involves not only preventing attacks but also ensuring the ability to recover quickly from incidents.

A report by IBM highlights that organisations with strong cyber resilience are 50% more likely to recover quickly from disruptions. By building robust systems and response strategies, organisations can significantly enhance their ability to withstand and quickly recover from cyber incidents.

The growing skills gap

And what is a cyber security article without a mention of the skills gap? Especially true here in South Africa, the demand for cyber security professionals is outpacing supply, leading to a significant skills gap. This shortage underscores the need for investment in cyber security education and training – but we will cover more of this very important topic in a next press release.

Conclusion

The next decade will be a defining period for cyber security. Organisations must stay ahead of emerging threats by investing in advanced security measures and fostering a culture of cyber resilience. The stakes are high, and the cost of inaction is even higher. The importance of cyber security is undeniable – it’s time to act decisively and strategically.

How Netsurit can help

A data breach can cause irreparable reputational harm and cost you millions in financial losses. Protect your business and customer data with the help of our cyber security experts. Netsurit is a proud MISA member and Copilot for Security early access partner.

Get round-the-clock protection for your entire IT stack with 24/7 monitoring.

for your entire IT stack with 24/7 monitoring. Receive a customised protection plan with cyber security solutions that are tailored to meet your business needs.

plan with cyber security solutions that are tailored to meet your business needs. Safeguard your network with cyber security specialists at Netsurit Security and Operations Centre (NSOC).

with cyber security specialists at Netsurit Security and Operations Centre (NSOC). Leverage over 23 years of cyber security experience to keep your data safe from all types of cyber security threats.

to keep your data safe from all types of cyber security threats. Minimise downtime and disruption with advanced data backup and recovery services that can get your business up and running in no time.

with advanced data backup and recovery services that can get your business up and running in no time. As a member of MISA, Netsurit leverages Microsoft’s expertise and resources to deliver best-in-class security solutions to its customers and advanced data backup and recovery services that can get your business up and running in no time.

Netsurit leverages Microsoft’s expertise and resources to deliver best-in-class security solutions to its customers and advanced data backup and recovery services that can get your business up and running in no time. Copilot for Security early access partner.

Join Netsurit at an exclusive breakfast event to explore how AI, automation and advanced security can empower your organisation to innovate, protect and grow.

Event overview:

Date: 6 November 2024

Time: 7am – 10am

Location: Radisson RED, Rosebank

Cost: Registration is free, but space is limited. Please RSVP to secure your spot. To register for the event, please visit: https://netsurit-25723760.hs-sites-eu1.com/jhb-event-registration-page.