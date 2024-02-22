Deimos achieves Google Infrastructure Specialisation

Offering trusted guidance and a deeper understanding of GCP.

Deimos, which positions itself as a leading technology company specialising in cloud-native solutions, announced today that it has achieved Google Infrastructure Specialisation. The specialisation has been awarded to Deimos in recognition of its proven technical proficiency in architecting and building Google Cloud Platform (GCP) infrastructure and workflows for clients across diverse sectors. Deimos is among the top cloud infrastructure companies to be accredited with this prestigious specialisation.

With this specialisation, Deimos has proven to be able to provide clients with faster cloud migrations, optimised environments, reduced risks and maximised performance. This specialisation also grants Deimos early access to cutting-edge GCP features, enabling Deimos to future-proof clients’ cloud solutions and gain a competitive edge. With expertise in both the Google Infrastructure and Security Specialisations, which Deimos achieved in 2022, Deimos’s team is equipped to offer trusted guidance and a deeper understanding of GCP surpassing non-specialised providers, ensuring robust and secure cloud solutions for clients.

Speaking on the achievement, Andrew Mori, CEO and Co-founder at Deimos, stated: “We are proud to earn this Infrastructure Specialisation through delivering innovative work with clients using Google Cloud. This achievement underscores our unwavering commitment to providing our clients with the highest quality GCP solutions and expertise. As a Google Infrastructure Specialist, we stay ahead of GCP’s evolving features, integrating new technologies seamlessly for competitive advantage and our expertise in cost optimisation will maximise business value, ensuring scalability and agility while minimising overspending.

‘‘Our team exhibits unwavering commitment to GCP excellence, validated by meeting Google’s rigorous standards. This dedication ensures clients benefit from reliable partnerships and proven technical competence, instilling confidence and credibility in their cloud journey.’’

Since its launch in 2018, Deimos has ensured that clients benefit from a highly scalable and fault-tolerant environment, ensuring compliance with Google’s three nines (99.9%) uptime requirements, and this specialisation validates Deimos’ ability to continue delivering successful cloud solutions aligned with Google’s best practices. As a premier Google Cloud Partner with over 10 000 Google Workspace licences under management, Deimos services an esteemed list of clients in the banking, fintech and edutech space, including the Central Bank of Nigeria, Jumia, Allan Gray, Fairmoney, Apex Network, Kuda Bank and Zedcrest.