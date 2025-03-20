Deimos advances DevSecOps with AI-powered automation on Google Cloud

Jaco Nel (Deimos), CTO, Deen Hans (Salus Cloud), Senior Principal Engineer, David Anderson (Deimos), Head of Partnerships, Bruno Hesse (Google Cloud), Managing Director, Partner & Channels EMEA, Simon Aldous (Google Cloud), Director Channel Sales, UKI & SSA, Dani Gordon (Google Cloud), Partner Sales Sub-Saharan Africa.

In a transformative move to advance development security operations (DevSecOps), Deimos, which positions itself as a leading hybrid and multicloud technology company, partnered with Salus Cloud, an AI-first start-up transforming DevSecOps, to develop an AI-driven proof of concept (POC) that automates key security operations. Leveraging Deimos’s expertise in Google Cloud, this framework enables Salus to utilise generative AI to streamline security operations, reducing deployment cycles to just five minutes while strengthening applications against cyber threats.

At a time where Africa's digital economy is significantly growing, projected to contribute $712 billion to GDP by 2050, the need for businesses scaling in the cloud to prioritise both security and speed has never been more critical. However, traditional DevSecOps processes often face challenges in balancing the rapid pace of deployment with robust security measures, resulting in critical vulnerabilities and costly delays. Salus Cloud, already focused on automating deployment, security and performance monitoring, recognised the opportunity to further enhance its platform. Its collaboration with Deimos will enable it to drive a transformative solution, creating an intelligent, automated security framework and afford developers more time to focus on innovation.

By integrating generative AI and Google Cloud’s Vertex AI platform, Deimos is helping Salus automate critical security processes, such as vulnerability remediation across multiple programming languages. The POC introduces intelligent workflows that proactively identify and mitigate risks, optimising the software development life cycle and enabling faster, more secure deployments. This allows Salus Cloud to proactively address security vulnerabilities, streamline development pipelines and enhance code quality through automated insights.

“We’re proud to be part of Salus’ innovation journey, helping them build a platform that not only secures applications but also accelerates their delivery. Our deep expertise in Google Cloud’s Vertex AI platform was pivotal in bringing Salus Cloud’s AI ambitions to life,” said Jaco Nel, Chief Technology Officer at Deimos. “By embedding intelligent workflows into Salus’ CI/CD pipeline, we’ve helped Salus automate and secure critical processes, dynamically handling everything from vulnerability patching to code quality enhancements. This collaboration demonstrates how Deimos empowers start-ups to redefine industry standards.”

Deen Hans, Senior Principal of Software Engineering at Salus Cloud, also said: “AI is a game-changer for DevSecOps, and through our collaboration with Deimos and by leveraging Google Cloud, we’ve been able to integrate AI-powered automation into our platform. The POC has already demonstrated how AI can proactively address security concerns and improve the efficiency of our workflows. We’re excited to see how this technology will evolve as we continue to innovate.”

As Salus Cloud continues to evolve, the integration of AI into its platform marks a significant milestone in the future of DevSecOps, where automation drives security, performance and speed, enabling businesses to scale in the cloud with confidence.