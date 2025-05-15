Deimos listed in Financial Times 'Africa’s Fastest Growing Companies' rankings for three consecutive years

From left: David Anderson, Co-Founder & Head of Partnerships; Andrew Mori, Founder & CEO; Jaco Nel, CTO.

Deimos, which positions itself as a leading hybrid and multicloud technology company, has been named on the Financial Times (FT) “Africa’s Fastest Growing Companies 2025” list, marking its third consecutive appearance on the prestigious list. Deimos has been placed third in the IT and software category of the ranking, and was ranked 36th overall out of 130 companies ranked in Africa.

In partnership with Statista, a global leader in statistical and market data, the Financial Times Africa’s Fastest Growing Companies list ranks businesses with the strongest revenue growth over a three-year period (2020 - 2023). Deimos’ engineering-first and customer-centric approach drove an impressive 537.8% growth during this time. Deimos’ consistent recognition highlights its remarkable growth as a bootstrapped company and pivotal role in accelerating Africa’s digital transformation, helping companies across the continent scale through cloud technologies and achieve sustainable growth.

Founded in 2018, Deimos is the only Google Cloud partner in Africa to hold both the Security and Infrastructure Specialisations, a testament to its deep expertise in cloud security and scalable infrastructure. The multicloud technology company focuses on automation, observability, security, scalability, FinOps and resilience, enabling businesses to optimise costs, ensure uptime and scale with confidence. Deimos works with a range of organisations across the continent, including established institutions and high-growth companies such as the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mercedes-Benz, Yuppiechef and Jumia.

Speaking on the recognition, Andrew Mori, Deimos CEO, said: “We are proud to be on the FT 'Africa’s Fastest Growing Companies' list for three successive years. This is more than a ranking, it’s a testament to consistency, excellence and belief.

This consistency reflects our commitment to long-term partnerships with our customers and our focus on building secure, scalable infrastructure that helps them grow. Our work has helped banks protect customer data, enabled start-ups to scale faster and supported public institutions in delivering digital services more efficiently. As we continue to grow, we remain committed to building technology that’s resilient, relevant and rooted in Africa’s real-world needs.”

The FT list, now in its fourth edition, ranks companies based on their compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue. For the 2025 edition, rankings were determined by revenue growth between 2020 and 2023, covering a period that included the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns.

With its headquarters in Cape Town, South Africa and presence in Nigeria, Ghana, Egypt, the UK and Kenya, Deimos continues to build partnerships with global tech giants such as Google, AWS, Azure, Huawei, Datadog, JumpCloud, GitLab and Cloudflare.