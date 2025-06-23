Deimos partners with Metomic to strengthen data security in Africa's growing digital economy

Unlock innovation while safeguarding what matters most.

In an era where data has become one of the most valuable assets for businesses, safeguarding sensitive information is no longer optional – it’s imperative. As organisations increasingly embrace AI-powered tools and SaaS platforms to fuel innovation and scalability, ensuring robust data protection across these environments becomes a critical challenge.

Today, Deimos is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Metomic, an industry-leading SaaS data security and data loss prevention (DLP) platform purpose-built for the modern cloud era. This partnership further underscores Deimos' unwavering commitment to being a trusted hybrid and multicloud partner, empowering businesses to innovate securely and confidently.

Why this partnership matters

The explosion of SaaS adoption, cloud collaboration tools and AI-powered productivity platforms has unlocked new levels of efficiency. However, these same technologies introduce unprecedented data exposure risks. Sensitive data is now scattered across Google Workspace, Slack, AI models and countless other SaaS platforms – creating blind spots for security and compliance teams.

Metomic's intelligent platform delivers advanced data loss prevention (DLP) capabilities, real-time monitoring, automated risk identification and robust policy enforcement that give organisations full visibility and control over their sensitive data, wherever it lives. By integrating Metomic's DLP and security capabilities into Deimos' comprehensive services, clients benefit from a seamless solution that not only secures their SaaS environments but also aligns with global compliance standards and preserves productivity.

As Metomic expands its global reach, Africa stands out as a region with immense growth potential in digital transformation and cloud adoption. Deimos, as Metomic's trusted African partner, brings deep expertise in navigating the region's unique challenges and opportunities. With Deimos' strong presence and local understanding, organisations across the continent can confidently adopt cutting-edge data protection and DLP solutions that match the pace of their innovation.

"At Deimos, our mission has always been to help our clients confidently adopt and scale their technology strategies. Data protection is foundational to that mission. Partnering with Metomic allows us to offer our clients an additional layer of SaaS data security and DLP, ensuring their sensitive information is continuously protected across the modern cloud stack. This collaboration further validates our position as a trusted partner in navigating today's complex technology ecosystem," said David Anderson, Head of Partnerships at Deimos.

"From our very first conversations with the team at Deimos, it was clear that they deeply understand the data security challenges facing organisations across Africa, particularly as businesses accelerate adoption of AI-powered platforms like Gemini and expand their SaaS ecosystems with tools like Google Workspace and beyond. That’s exactly where Metomic fits in – our platform empowers security and compliance teams with real-time visibility and control over sensitive data across SaaS environments, helping organisations confidently embrace innovation while safeguarding their most valuable information. Partnering with Deimos allows us to jointly support businesses in one of the world’s most dynamic growth markets, delivering the advanced data protection and data loss prevention (DLP) capabilities they need to scale securely and maintain compliance in an increasingly complex digital landscape," said Paddy O’Neill, VP of GTM at Metomic.

As businesses across Africa and beyond continue to navigate an increasingly digital and cloud-first world, partnerships like Deimos and Metomic provide the confidence, security and expertise needed to unlock innovation while safeguarding what matters most.

If you would like to learn more on how Deimos and Metomic can help you with your DLP requirements, click here.